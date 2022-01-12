How to Maximize Your Winnings at Casinos: Different Bonuses
January 12, 2022
In recent years casinos have become mainstream and the most sought-after pastime by people, with 26% of the global population involved in gambling. The 1.6 billion people who gamble globally are always looking for ways to win big. The best online casino bonuses in Canada are always welcomed by passionate gamblers for it guarantees substantial cash rewards. However, winning is not a walk in the park at casinos, as 350 million gamblers worldwide are addicts and lose money daily at casinos. Leading the pack of countries with the highest rate of compulsive gambling is Australia, where the average Aussie gambler loses $1,500 annually.
It is an open secret that casinos have a house edge over gamblers, which explains why casinos are ever-expanding. However, with sufficient information and an excellent gambling ethic, players can outsmart casinos and reap colossal cash rewards. Players with a keen eye for details have always found a way to beat the casino and maximize profits. For instance, Archie Karas turned a stake of $50 to a mega win of $40 million in Las Vegas casinos in 3 years from 1992 – 1995. The best way to beat a casino is to look at the various bonuses and choose the best. This article will look at the different casino bonuses that will increase a player’s chance of maximizing their winnings. So, would you like your next casino experience to be fruitful with maximum profits? Keep on reading this write-up and know how to do it.
Welcome Bonus
There are a lot of different bonuses in a casino. To benefit from them, you should know all the terms and gambling regulations. A welcome bonus is one of such offers. The online casinos commonly offer it, with the only requirement being a successful registration with the casino. Therefore, choosing casinos with the most straightforward registration processes is always paramount. However, it is essential to note that most casinos offering this bonus subject them to wagering requirements. Hence, choosing the casino with the most reasonable playthrough requirements is advised. Casinos with wagering requirements of 10X or less are the best if one wishes to make the most profit out of the casinos.
Some of the casinos known to offer solid welcome bonuses are listed below.
- Los Atlantis Casino currently has the most significant welcome bonus of $14.000.
- Wolfy Casino offers a $1,000 welcome bonus with no playthrough requirements.
- Gate 777 Casino offers a $1,000 bonus subject to a 5X wagering requirement.
- BetDuel Casino offers $2,000 upon registration and can be withdrawn after seven days.
- Casino Casita offers a welcome bonus of $1,000 subject to the 7X wagering requirement.
- FlipperFlip Casino offers $1,500 to new customers upon registration.
- Super Slots Casino has a massive welcome bonus of $6,000.
Deposit Bonus
It is crucial for serious gamblers to check whether their casinos have a match-up deposit bonus. In many casinos, this bonus is awarded when the customer deposits a specified initial deposit. A certain percentage then matches that amount up to a significant figure. In some cases, the bonus amount is subjected to playthrough requirements and may be null and void if not used in a specified period. For anyone wishing to beat the casinos at their own game and maximize winnings, it is essential to critically analyze all the conditions that come with the match-up deposit bonus.
Casinos that are big on their deposit bonus include but are not limited to:
- Queen Vegas Casino has a bonus of up to $5,000 for each $20 initial deposit.
- Wild Pharao Casino gives $750 for new customers who deposit a minimum of $10.
- Casino Empire offers $2,000 upon the deposit of $50 by new customers.
- Europa Сasino gives a $2,000 deposit bonus that is withdrawable after two days.
- Malina Casino gives $500 when a customer deposits a minimum of $20.
- In Unibet, an initial deposit of $20 can be matched up to $1,000
Free Spins Bonus
The free spins bonus should be a priority for any slot games enthusiast, whether betting with slot machines or playing online slots. With free spins bonus, customers are bound to rake in huge payments, sometimes even in the six figures. Thus, it is advised before pulling that lever or hitting the spin button, and one should have analyzed all the kinds of free spins bonuses provided. Doing all these ensures a gradual win for stalwarts in slot games
gambling, which is the primary reason we engage in casino gambling, by the way. It is crucial to remember that majority free spins bonuses come with progressive jackpots.
Major casinos providing vast free spins bonuses are listed below.
- Sloto Cash Casino offers 300 free spins for users.
- Rainbow Reels casino gives their users a bonus of 100 free spins.
- Boomerang Casino has over 5,000 games with 200 free spins bonuses.
- Praise Casino gives 150 free spins bonuses on each slot game it offers.
- NineCasino has 250 free spins for its customers with five progressive jackpots.
- 888 Casino offers 50 free spins that come with ten progressive jackpots.
Cashback Bonus
As the name implies, this type of bet allows customers to earn some of the wagered money back. It is most prominent in online casinos. For physical casinos, this bonus comes in the form of loyalty points, game clubs, or VIP treatments. For more information, you can always refer to the Canadian Gaming Association. The main difference between online cashback bonuses and in-land casinos is that one gets cash rewards with the online casinos, whereas the physical casino gives out goodies and services. Casinos with the best cashback bonuses are online sportsbooks. Most of them have a cash-out option where punters can get their money back before the events wagered on are completed. The cash-out button is their closest ally for all pundits who wish to make a killing on sports betting.
Special Bonuses and Promotions
In the current casino market, there is stiff competition among the players in the industry. This competitiveness leads individual casinos to develop enticing packages for their customers. With adequate knowledge of the special bonuses provided by each casino, players have a good chance of beating the casinos in their own game and reaping big cash rewards. Some of the special bonuses offered by various casinos include the following:
- Refer to a friend bonus. Some casinos provide invite links that your casino wallet is credited with cash when sent to someone.
- Promo code bonus. Many casinos provide promo codes that get some money when used by customers during registration.
- Jackpots. Apart from progressive jackpots, casinos designate considerable amounts to be won on specific bets, e.g., in sports betting.
- VIP program bonuses. Whenever a customer has stayed loyal to a casino for a long time, various casinos enlist them in programs to win real money rewards.
Bottom Line
Casinos are in the market to stay, for they have always benefited at the expense of gamblers. This article debunks the notion that “the house always wins.” All a gambler needs is to understand the various bonuses awarded by each casino and how they work. Armed with the relevant information on prizes, punters will always win in the long run. Currently, the ground is gravitating to online casinos due to increased popularity. With more casinos comes more bonuses and thus high chances of maximizing winnings.