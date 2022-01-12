Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety & Depression: 2022’s Top 5 CBD Edibles For Stress Relief In 2022
January 12, 2022
Anxiety is becoming a condition that affects many people worldwide. The stress of modern social life, the melancholy of having everything but still being alone, is something that irritates the well-being silently, until one day you wake up having obsessive thoughts, followed by fear and agony.
The medication for anxiety can be effective, but they have numerous side effects, and some people need a long time to get used to their impact. A few years ago, a solution for many conditions, including anxiety, grew in media attention- the millennium-old hemp plant. Finally, the healing properties of hemp were recognized and accepted as legal.
In its many forms, CBD can fight anxiety and reduce its symptoms until there is no symptom left. One of the best CBD solutions comes in the form of a tasty gummy infused with the divine isolate. We will present you with the best CBD edibles for anxiety and take you through what you should look after when buying CBD goods.
List Of Top Brands Of CBD Gummies for Anxiety [2022]
- Exhale Wellness -Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market
- BudPop -Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety
- Cheef Botanicals -Most Flavors Of Hemp Gummies
- Hollyweed CBD – Best Broad Spectrum Gummies
- FAB CBD -Popular CBD Isolate Brand
#1. Exhale Wellness -Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market
Features
The basis of Exhale Wellness is that CBD is affordable, effective, and has good quality from which the person takes advantage. The gummies fill all the criteria of the best gummy product, mixing CBD with another cannabinoid such as CBN. The hemp plants are grown on organic farms in Colorado, manufactured by all US regulation processes.
The third-party lab results show that an organic formula makes the gummies, and the manufacturing process left no traces of gluten, GMO, possible allergens and are suitable for vegans. Exhale Wellness gummies are legal, produced in a GMP facility. They are fruitful bites of heaven and are one of the most effective and active goods in the struggle against anxiety. Multiple testimonials witness that their purpose and efficiency are highly graded by satisfied customers.
Buyers can choose between sizes of 750 mg and 1500 mg of total CBD potency. Their formula is THC-free, and each gummy contains 30 mg of CBD isolate made from organic hemp plants and spiced with the taste of real fruit. Exhale Wellness protects its customers with the right of a 30-days money-back guarantee.
Pros
- Tasty and effective remedy for anxiety
- Two sizes available, for experienced users and beginners
- THC free, made from CBD isolate
- Organic and quality formula
- Allergen-free, gluten-free, GMO-free
Cons
- The return policy is available only for damaged items during delivery
Customer experience
The customer service is always available when you have a question to address about their products. In fact, CBD gummies are one of the most quickly sold and popular products from their assortment. The formula infused in these sweets has proven to release discomfort effectively. The symptoms of anxiety just evaporated after taking the recommended dose. It usually takes no longer than 30 minutes for the gummies to start kicking in. You will shortly forget what anxiety is.
#2. BudPop -Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety
Features
Gummy bears produced by BudPop are famous for their calming and euphoric properties at the same time. Each of these gummies is organic, of the highest quality possible, without GMO, gluten, and other pollutants that may worsen your health condition.
Their components are thoroughly tested by a third-party lab and show evidence of potency and efficiency. Another criteria that you should consider as a ‘pro’ before buying these gummies is that most comments are left by customers on the internet about its healing properties, especially when it comes to anxiety.
The manufacturers follow the 2018 Farm Bill regulations, and their gummies contain less than 0.3% THC. Besides the safety and potency of these record-kicking gummies, other hallmarks are the excellent customer care service and the 30-days-money back guarantee.
Pros
- The hemp is organic and harvested in the USA under strict FDA regulated manufacturing processes
- The mixture of CBD, CBN, and Ashwagandha provide soothing and relaxing effects
- The gummies are soft and easy to ingest
- The product is safe and suitable for beginners
- Third-party tested and showing no presence of GMO, gluten, and other pollutants Cons
Cons
- Available in two flavors
Customer experience
Clients who try BudPop’s amazing gummies are typically beginners who search for a solution to their anxiety. In coordination with the pure and potent edibles that don’t cause side effects, like those found in THC-based gummies, the price is a feature mostly praised by users. These gummies promise delicious bites that heal mental health after short use. BudPop also protects its loyal customers with a refund policy.
#3. Cheef Botanicals -Most Flavors Of Hemp Gummies
Features
Many gummies may deliver deliciousness but not potency. Other brands fail in this field, unlike Cheef Botanicals. The expert team has come up with formulations that start with a low dose as 10 mg, and the high being 100 mg per gummy. The formula of each gummy package is thoroughly and transparently tested by a third-party lab, and is free from toxic chemicals, is gluten-free and GMO-free, is kosher approved and is suitable for vegans.
Because the formula is organic, the gummies are safe for beginners. Their fruit flavors are infused with natural cannabinoids, making these edibles a divine taste of health. They are globally used as a medicine alternative for severe and mild conditions such as pain, inflammation, stress, and insomnia. They can be effective in 90% of the cases with general anxiety disorder symptoms
The company offers a 30-day refund and return policy for products in case of damage during delivery. What will excite you the most is that these gummies will be shipped for free, no matter the purchase price.
Pros
- Full-spectrum CBD oil infused in the gummies
- Natural cannabinoids, fruit flavors, no harmful chemicals or additives
- The gummies are safe for beginners
- Multiple potencies you can choose from
- The hemp plants are grown on natural soil
Cons
- Only available to purchase online
Customer experience
What customers praise the most is the free shipping included on all orders. However, there is a wide selection of gummy’s potency, and the low presence of THC just emphasizes the CBD effect. Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies use fruit flavors to attract more customers on their behalf. Moreover, the company offers free shipping, which is a good thing since it won’t additionally impact the price of the gummies, and if you feel unsatisfied with what was delivered, you can ask for a refund in the following 30 days of the day you’ve ordered the gummies.
#4. Hollyweed CBD – Best Broad Spectrum Gummies
Features
What separates Hollyweed from other companies is that they are not prone to microdose with beginners. Instead, they offer light and potent gummies intended for different customer groups. Their dosage varies from 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg gummies.
The gummies flavors are another divine moment since they can satisfy any sweet tooth, complementing the choice with Apple, Strawberry, Orange, and Grape flavors. The content of a package is infused with beneficial ingredients such as vitamin E, B6 (also known as a vitamin that calms and balances the neuro-system), vitamin C, and other helpful minerals that increase the immune system. The compounds are derived from plant-based sources and are organic, suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Among others, hemp is cultivated in the USA and during manufacturing, thanks to the careful and purifying CO2 process that leaves no harmful and hazardous fertilizers and pesticides. Moreover, after the products are launched on the market, they are prone to continual testing. You can see their results attached to their website.
Pros
- The compound is organic
- Multiple flavors to choose from
- Gummy with different potency, suitable for beginners and experienced users
- Transparent and constant products testing
- 30 days money-back guarantee policy
- Free economy shipping for each purchase
- The gummy cubes do not impact with high effect
Cons
- Available for orders online only
Customer experience
What attracts customers more and more is the pure organic nature of the ingredients used for designing the gummies. Moreover, they produce gummies from different potencies, avoiding micro-dosing for beginners. The gummy cubes are empowered with additional vitamins, such as vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and other minerals.
#5. FAB CBD -Popular CBD Isolate Brand
Features
The great news for pure CBD fans and beginners is that the gummies are infused with CBD isolate, meaning they don’t contain any THC. No high effect is recorded after using FAB CBD gummies, but instead a great benefit in the struggle with the most common health killers, such as stress and anxiety.
They enhance people’s health by introducing healthy habits instead of treating these conditions with pharmaceutical goods. Moreover, the ingredients are made from cane sugar, are vegan-friendly, and the whole compound does not contain any harmful additives. The hemp plants are grown, harvested, and cultivated on Colorado soil, which makes them prone to strict food regulations.
The company provides free shipping for purchases that exceed $89, and each customer can recall on a refund or return policy if somehow the delivered product did not satisfy its needs
Pros
- Tasty vegan cbd gummies
- The gummies don’t contain harmful additives
- The compound is made from CBD isolate and cane sugar
- No THC found during third-party testing
- FAB CBD includes multiple promotions and discounts
- Free shipping for orders over $89
- Return and refund policy available
Cons
- FAB CBD products are not available in stores
Customer experience
For some, this might seem like not the most affordable choice, but for others, the thing that values the most is the quality. Since FAB CBD uses only CBD isolate, it means the gummies are filled with numerous organic terpenes that, among other things, will not cause stone effects. Another fact that customers like about these delicious gummies is that they are one of the most effective edibles on the market.
How We Selected These CBD Gummies for Anixety & Stress?
- Potency
One of the main factors when deciding what product to buy from the health department sector is potency. No one wants to buy a product that is not strong enough or most likely not safe enough. A beginner is interested in the presence of THC in the compound. That’s why we selected only brands that have verified that their gummies contain no more than 0.3% THC.
- Third-party tested
All gummies presented in the article have been certified by a third-party lab, which ensures the gummies are safe to use; they are legal because they contain only 0.3% THC or are broad-spectrum. FDA regulations do the manufacturing process, and the overall ingredients are potent as described. These results are as per the COA, showing that there is no presence of artificial colors and flavoring, and harmful materials.
- Company reputation
All companies indicate that the brand is trusted and reputed, and they hadn’t had complaints or lawsuits in the past concerning their safety and transparency.
- Customers reviews
The most honest indicator of whether or not you should choose the particular gummy company is satisfied and unsatisfied customers. You must thoroughly research the internet and read numerous reviews from different sources before deciding to purchase the product. These reviews can’t be biased compared to those presented on the official brand’s site; these reviews can’t be biased. Moreover, you will encounter positive experiences that witness the next factor we will present.
- Efficiency
Another aspect you should think of is whether the gummies are efficient. Some brands will describe a particular gummy package as suitable for fighting and reducing anxiety symptoms but are just a scam to take your money. Those
gummies that are efficient for anxiety usually have multiple cannabinoids included.
Beginner’s Guide on CBD Gummies
What is CBD?
CBD is made up of a hundred and one separate cannabinoids and terpenes that are only found in marijuana. It’s an entirely natural chemical with no psychotropic effects. THC, the chemical that gives cannabis its well-known high, is linked to CBD, another cannabinoid with therapeutic value. Extensive research has been done on these two hemp chemicals.
Scientists and physicians all around the world are currently testing and confirming CBD’s medical benefits. Cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are both effective anti-inflammatory compounds. On the other hand, THC can make a user feel “stoned or inebriated” or otherwise euphoric, but CBD does not.
Because they work on distinct neurotransmitters, THC and CBD have different effects. Depending on the dose of either chemical, the cannabidiol may diminish or even nullify the euphoric effects of THC.
What to look for before buying CBD gummies?
- The hemp source
Before buying hemp gummies, one of the most crucial factors is where the hemp is grown and produced. The safest hemp is either cultivated inside the US or the European Union. The CBD extract should be extracted from the plants using secure methods, such as CO2 extraction in a perfect combination. The manufacturing process should not use or leave any harmful seeds behind.
And to make the CBD product legal, the compound should follow the 2018 Farm Bill and include a THC in less than 0.3% ratio, compared to CBD. Some of the gummies designed to treat anxiety are made with additional chemicals or vitamins and minerals to potent the calming and relaxing effect of CBD. To see whether or not the gummies label is suitable for your needs, and most of all, safe to use, you should carefully read the results from the transparent lab testing.
- Potency
Typically CBD brands produce gummies from multiple potencies, from 10 mg per gummy to 100 mg per gummy. The best option for beginners is buying a package from lower strength, starting with micro-dosing and then after the body adjusts to the CBD to increase the dose. For additional info on this topic, keep reading below in the “How to dose and stay safe” section.
- Third-party lab results
This is an essential component that only transparent and reputable CBD companies will include. The examinations done by an independent lab can speak loudly and clearly about what’s happening inside the compound, like whether it is legal or not, does it have the potency as stated on the label, is really free from harmful chemicals, etc. Renowned and serious CBD brands will show off these results on their official site. The results should contain the following sections: tested for heavy metals, cannabis profile, impurities, solvents, and chemicals
- Exchanges, returns, and refund
Be extra cautious with this section when buying online. If the delivery is not free, keep in mind that the shipping will burden the initial item price. If the company doesn’t include a refund or return, then you will lose your money,
independently if the shipment was incorrect or you just changed your opinion. Look for a money-back guarantee, and read what rights this guarantee gives you.
How to dose and stay safe?
The amount of how much CBD you need depends on multiple factors, including:
- The body weight
- The concentration of CBD per gummy
- The condition you are treating
Since there are various factors included, it is better to consult your doctor and listen to what they recommend. Also, you should consider potential health risks, especially if you have some pre-condition. Tell them what prescribed medication you take and whether or not the two compounds can interfere with each other. Be extra careful if you take epilepsy medications, such as Epidiolex.
If your doctor thinks you are totally fine, you should start with the recommended dose, which is usually 10 mg per day for gummies, scheduled in a few bites in 2-3 hours. Experts say it is best for beginners to take the gummy one hour before sleeping, just in case some side effect occurs, such as vertigo or increased heartbeat. But most commonly, the main effect of CBD is to calm the body and mind down, and for first-time users, this can lead to de-focus or fatigue..
Best CBD Gummies: FAQs
Q1. Is it safe to eat CBD gummies?
Using cannabis and CBD, according to the FDA-trusted source, can have several negative consequences, including the emergence of potentially significant medical disorders. Side effects include drowsiness, lethargy, diarrhea, appetite loss, irritability, and agitation.
Q2. How many gummies should I consume daily to treat my anxiety?
This is typically a doctor’s matter, but experts recommend starting with small doses. Especially if you use gummies for the first time, it is recommended to take them before your sleep, so if any side effect occurs, until the body gets used to the CBD impact, you can go to sleep. Then after you’ve earned a little experience in this field, you should schedule your intake. Take the gummies simultaneously, and evaluate the feelings that occur.
Q3. How long will I stay under the influence of CBD gummies?
Gummies typically take a lot more time influencing the body with their properties than any other CBD product. Unlike tinctures and flowers, the gummies are ingested, and the CBD particles don’t directly travel into the bloodstream. But because it took more time to enter the bloodstream, the impact of CBD gummies lasts longer, from 4-6 hours.
Q4. Are CBD gummy bears safe to consume during pregnancy?
If you are pregnant or lactate and breastfeed, you should avoid CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products, according to the FDA. The FDA warns that THC and CBD can cause stillbirth or premature births, despite the fact that no studies have looked at the effects of CBD on pregnant women. If the mother takes THC products while pregnant, THC can easily pass to the fetus’s brain. Furthermore, the FDA advises expectant moms to avoid taking THC products while nursing. The reason for this is that THC passes to the milk and can stay there for up to six days, causing the baby to become hyperactive and have poor cognition.
Conclusion
The CBD infused gummies can be full-spectrum cbd gummies, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates. Typically, beginners start their CBD journey with the purest form of CBD, which can be found as a CBD isolate. But even though you might decide on one of the two other forms, you won’t be wrong. CBD is highly safe to use, especially if you carefully follow the instructions. Plus, all these gummies are delicious, and they don’t contain artificial sugars or gluten, making them suitable even if you are on a strict diet.
Many customers who struggled with anxiety stated this was the most effective treatment to reduce the symptoms and get back to their normal-functioning life again. So if you feel desperate and you think anxiety has tied your hands and mind for so long, consult with your doctor about taking CBD instead of the prescribed medications. Life is better when you live it without fear and worries.