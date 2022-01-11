Photos: 2022 Condition of the State address

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the 2022 Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol Tuesday night. House members, Senate members, and the public attended the address. During the address, Governor Reynolds discussed tax cuts, workforce solutions, unemployment, and transparency in schools.

With workforce conditions, Reynolds suggests work-based learning in schools. “With these efforts, we’re on the path to giving every Iowan the opportunity to find a rewarding career,” Reynolds said.

Governor Reynolds spoke about the idea of obscene material taught to children in classrooms. “Parents should know what their kids have access to and they should have a timely process to address their concerns.”

In an interview following the address, Senator Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, spoke on Reynold’s lack of addressing COVID-19. “We had about a 40 minute speech and the Governor didn’t mention the impact of COVID 19 on so many Iowa families,” Bolkcom said. “We’ve had more than 8000 deaths in Iowa. Our healthcare system is ready to collapse.”

The 2022 Legislative Session started on Monday and will end in April.