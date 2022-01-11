Best CBD Gummies: Top 5 Brands Of CBD Edibles On The Market
It is that time of the year again; the year is ending. However, it still seems like you have miles to go and places to see before that happens. Your determination may be strong, but you know you could use some help, an extra boost to overcome stress, sleeplessness, tiredness, or pain. So, you want some scrumdiddlyumptious CBD Gummies that lift you up at the same time.
Congratulations! You have found our deep dive into the best CBD Gummies that could keep you in top performance. Finding which CBD Gummies can do the trick neatly can be confusing. It is why we have researched extensively and brought below a list of the best CBD Gummies on the market that money can buy. We have done this so you can concentrate on the important part, enjoying your relaxing sleep, building your energies, or whatever you are looking for in CBD gummies!
2022’s Top CBD Gummies & Hemp Edibles:
- Exhale Wellness -Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market
- BudPop -Most Potent Hemp Gummies
- Cheef Botanicals – Most Flavours Of CBD Gummy
- Hollyweed – Best Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles
- FAB CBD -Popular CBD Isolate
#1. Exhale Wellness -Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market
Don’t be deceived; this number three could have done better. Exhale Wellness is a respected brand on the market, judging by the number of satisfied customers on their website and elsewhere. In addition, they provide helpful information on ingredients, benefits, and even potential side effects.
This demonstrates that they are determined to stay at the forefront as a great brand. We would have loved to see flexibility in querying the reviews, but that is not available. Exhale Wellness is active in developing plant-based cannabis products. This philosophy is visible in all their product range. They have four CBD Gummies to choose from; all are vegan with no animal-based ingredients like dairy and gelatin.
Additionally, they partner with Colorado hemp farmers, which allows them to check and ensure that their hemp is organic, without pesticides and other harmful chemicals. The brand uses a full-spectrum extraction to produce CBD oil for their gummies.Exhale seems to be more focused on cornering the Delta-8 market and has allowed themselves to slip up with displaying COA for CBD Gummies. Exhale CBD Gummies come in bottles of 750 mg and 1500 mg. They provide a choice of four products to meet different preferences. The CBD Gummies infused with less than 0.3% THC give you a euphoric feeling without getting you high.
Highlights
- Organic, vegan, and healthy food conscious
- Alliance with Colorado hemp growers
- Engages responsibility and accountability with customers
- Uses C02 and Full – spectrum CBD oil
- Uses 3rd Party laboratory testing
- The price per 750 mg is $44.95 (Approx. $1.5/1 mg)
Pros
- Organic ingredients with natural flavors and no artificial additives.
- Different CBD Gummies products, product volume, and strength
- Price range to choose from
- Subscribers enjoy 25% savings
Cons
- COA of CBD Gummies not displayed
- Some new products have no reviews yet
- Absence of loyalty reward program
- No return or money-back guarantee
- No product labels
#2. BudPop -Most Potent Hemp Gummies
If you are itching to buy your CBD Gummies right away, this is it. They deservedly topped out the list with swag. The Budpop brand is all about its products. There is not much information about the company on their website or in the public domain. Considering the amount of information published on their products, we sense that Budpop’s philosophy is: allow the products to talk on their behalf. Budpop uses hemp organically grown in Nevada, USA, non-GMO and without pesticides. They use 3rd Party laboratories for testing and display the Certificate of Analysis (COA) of all their products.
Budpop uses the CO2 extraction method, and Broad-Spectrum refinery, focusing on retaining CBN (cannabinol) in the Gummies. CBD Cannabidiol (CBD) and CBN (cannabinol) are from the hemp plant but are not the same compound. CBN occurs naturally in hemp and can be obtained with CO2 extraction, but it is mildly psychoactive. So, while CBD is non-psychoactive, CBN is mildly psychoactive. CBN is known to induce drowsiness and relieve pain. Budpop’s mixed berry flavored CBD +CBN Gummies, containing a combination of 10mg and 25mg for CBN and CBD, respectively, aids in restful sleep. With this innovative combination, you would wake up the next day so refreshed. The CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies infuse an addition of 100 mg of Turmeric and are ideal for relaxing those tired and aching muscles. Ready to hit the gym again or break the dancing shoes out?
Lastly, CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies is for those seeking to focus their energies calmly. Be merciful in those marathon meetings. We found it very useful that shoppers have a copy of the product label containing ingredients, directives, and many more, which assist buyers.
Highlights
- Transaction focused brand
- Research and Development improvement
- Specific products for specific needs
- Good customer reviews
- USA grown hemp
- ISO17025 Accredited testing facility
- 90% chance that this product would be satisfactory
- 10% chance that you will find issues with potency (too strong?)
- Approx. $2.00/ (0.7 mg CBD+0.3 mg CBN)
- Free shipping on all purchases
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Pros
- Vegan, organic, natural, non-GMO, and pesticide-free ingredients
- 20% first for first-time customers
- Choice of purchasing in packs of 3 and 5
- COA readily available
Cons
- Sparse information about the company in public
- A 30-day guarantee is for only unopened packages
- CBD +CBN Sleep Gummies ran out!
#3. Cheef Botanicals- Most Flavours Of CBD Gummy
Cheef Botanicals have accomplished the difficult task of making an online shop feel like you are in a natural health shop down the street. You get a sense of stepping into an organic, green, and responsible nature escape, where you can rediscover alternative remedies, educate yourself, and become part of a community. One thing that impressed us, and seems to be a market exception, is their strong Facebook presence allowing followers to comment. They also have a vibrant customer review system with no visible attempt to censor the comment, but it is a two-edged sword.
Cheef Botanicals review systems allow for querying comments which is great for our research. We noticed customers expressed dissatisfaction with the late or missing shipment, weak customer service, poor state in which products arrived, and refund/replacement issues. Out of over 2,390 reviews, 84% were excellent, and 7% were good.
That brings us to production facilities and testing. While there is a lack of information on the production facilities, Cheef Botanicals has a Certificate of Analysis from 3rd Party testing laboratories for all their products. In addition, they use a full-spectrum CBD oil with less than 0.3% THC, which enhances the quality of their products. Additionally, they ship to all 50 states. It could explain some of the difficulties with their shipping as reported by some customers. Some states have strict laws that may pose challenges to shipping CBD products. Verify your state laws before taking up Cheef Botanicals on their shipping offer.
You get two types of CBD Gummies. Vegan CBD Gummies give you fruity-shaped, super-strong potent gummies that contain additional cannabinoids. It comes in bottles from 300 mg to a chart-topping 3000 mg, each containing 30 gummies per bottle. This is nature’s long-lasting goodness visiting you…. for a long time. CBD Gummy cubes are also super potent full-spectrum CBD oil with less than 0.3% THC. Those come in a bottle of 300 mg to 1500 mg.
Highlights
- A+ score for customer transparency
- Natural ingredients, no artificial ingredients, and vegan
- Collaborate with USA organic hemp growers
- 3rd Party ISO 17025 Accredited laboratory testing
- Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Ships to all 50 states
- 90% chance you would love it
- 10% chance you will be unpleasantly surprised
- The price per 750 mg is $44.95 (Approx. $1.5/1 mg)
- 25% price reductions for subscribers
Pros
- 91% good customer reviews
- Price and product volume range to choose from
- Two very potent gummy types
- COA available for CBD Gummies
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- A helpful guide for buying and dosing
Cons
- 8% poor (really) customer reviews
#4. Hollyweed CBD – Best Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles
There is not much to find on Hollyweed as a brand appears to be a recent business setting up shop. They do not have a noticeable footprint on the CBD companies. So why did we choose it as one of the best brands? The product’s simplicity is the ultimate expression of its poise against other brands. Hollyweed understands what customers like you seek. That is, how to access a good product quickly, easily, and efficiently.
Exactly what Hollyweed provides in CBD Gummy Cube, the only CBD Gummie product they sell. It is organic vegan gummy, has no artificial colors or flavors, and all organic ingredients. Hollyweed CBD Gummy Cube focuses everything on one cube that takes you as close as you can get to natural CBD. Think of this product as comparing good old Dirty Harry to Bad Boys. Do you feel lucky today?
The product is available in 300mg, 750mg and 1,500mg. Although Hollweed has provided 3rd party laboratory certificates of analysis for some products, their CBD Gummies is not one of them. They offer shipping and a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee.
Highlights
- Naturally grown hemp sourced from the USA
- One product offered, with different volumes (300mg to 1,500mg)
- Vegan, devoid of artificial colors and flavors
- Low price among competitors
Pros
- Natural and organic cbd products
- 30% day, 100% refund
- Different volumes of product
- Hemp sourced from the USA.
- 25% savings for subscribers.
Cons
- The testing certificate of analysis is not available for CBD Gummies.
- Single product types
- No customer reviews
#5. FAB CBD -Popular CBD Isolate
Next on the list is this delicious CBD Gummy on a mission to rule! In the three years of its existence, FabCBD has created sizable brand awareness. In addition, it is active on social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, with a combined following numbering in thousands.
Social media provides an active means of connecting with consumers instantly to exchange information and ideas. In our opinion, strong and confident brands embrace these platforms to build their brand.Over 2,000 customer reviews reveal that several customers are satisfied with FabCBD. The company interacts with unsatisfied customers promptly to provide a solution, answers, and encouragement.
FabCBD uses organically cultivated hemp from farms in Colorado in the USA. They do not use pesticides. Instead, the company uses CO2 extraction and CBD isolation which leaves no trace of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC in the resulting product, such as gummies. Third-party laboratories test product batches to ascertain the safety and quality.
Additionally, FabCBD uses natural ingredients which means, no GMOs, no animal gluten, or artificial flavors. It is all organic plant-based for a vegan appeal. You can have a peek at a copy of a product label to read the ingredients, instructions, and other helpful information when choosing your product. We think this is important, especially for new or sensitive users.
FabCBD Gummies – Anytime product is thus a vegan gummy, with no THC and natural flavors. It does not get you high. It is plant-based and comes with natural flavors and colors such as organic carrot, apple, etc. The Gummies – Anytime contains 30 delicious multi-colored gummies in a jar. Each gummy is a dose of 25 mg CBD. While shopping, take a moment to check out the literature provided below each product to read the information on dosage and ingredients. Out of 85 customers who wrote reviews on this delicious Gummy, 76 felt it was excellent, and 9 had minor issues (4-star rating).
Highlights
- Involves customers in developing their brand
- Provide helpful information for making decisions
- Control or influence the processing from farm to the consumer
- Pure CBD Isolate, no THC, or other cannabinoids present
- Healthy and safe ingredients used
- Organic, USA-grown, and natural ingredients.
- ● 89% chance that you would love it,
- 10% chance of issues with price
- Approx. $2/25 mg of CBD per gummy
Pros
- Vegan, No artificial ingredients, and no GMOs
- Organic hemp is grown in the USA (Colorado)
- Good customer reviews
- Simple, straightforward product design
- Good customer loyalty program
- Refund policy (30 days)
- Free shipping when you purchase 2+ CBD Gummies
- Good literature on recommendation and dosage
Cons
- The high cost ($59/Jar)
- Lack of flavor options
- No additional cannabinoids (negligible entourage effect)
How We Made This List of Top CBD Gummies On The Market?
Users Testimonials
- Product Ingredient
- Production Facility
- Product Testing
We want to see accountability and integrity for the CBD Gummies you consume. That means seeing a Certificate of Analysis on the product done by an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory not affiliated to the brand.
A Buying Guide for Hemp Edibles & Chewables
It is a general belief that some people can literally breeze in and out of supermarkets in minutes and still manage to get the things they went there to buy, unlike others. I am sure you get the point. The difference is that the former makes a shopping plan and sticks to it. So, before you rush to spend on CBD Gummies, we present below a buying guide to make the experience of buying better.
Third-Party Testing: CBD Gummies are so appealing and delicious. Like gummy bears, and like gummy bears, new products are coming out so fast they are falling over themselves. The level of strict regulatory compliance in the medical field does not apply in the CBD Gummies market. As long as the product is with hemp, has <0.3% THC, and the production facility is compliant with state regulation could hit the cbd market.That is why checking for 3rd Party Lab testing is so important.
Ingredients: You don’t have to be vegan to opt for vegan CBD Gummies. Just that, it is a lot safer when the ingredients are all-natural and free from artificial ingredients. In addition, Hemps can absorb elements from the environment it grows. These include pesticides and other elements from the soil. Therefore, a brand that obtains its hemp from a respected and safe origin is better than one that does not.
CBD Oil Extract: The extraction and refining of CBD oil from hemp through CO2 extraction is considered the best first step for obtaining CBD Oil in the industry. Whether you like your CBD Gummies infused with Full Spectrum CBD Oil or Broad Spectrum or Isolate is a matter of your preferences. You may want to seek a doctor’s choice.
Helpful Information: Responsible brands understand the value of their customers. They go to great lengths to provide helpful information such as product ingredients, product labels, recommended usage, customer reviews, and many more. Make sure you read them.
FAQs About CBD Gummies
Q1. Why Use CBD Gummies?
CBD Gummies are edible filled with cannabidiol (CBD) oil as a way of ingesting CBD oil to help with a variety of reliefs. CBD is a major compound found in the hemp plant and over one hundred other compounds called Cannabinoids.
CBD has been known to provide relief from anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures, and help with sleeping. CBD Gummies are a very easy and convenient way to get CBD into your system when seeking the health benefits that CBD is known to provide.
Additionally, some CBD Gummies are infused with more cannabinoids which can act together (in synergy) to provide a more balanced effect than the CBD alone. This is called the entourage effect.
Q2. Are CBD Gummies Federally Legal?
There are two main types of cannabis plants, hemp, and marijuana that come to attention when the question of federal legality is mentioned. Without technical expertise, both plants may look the same, but they are different internally. The difference lies in the strength of a compound they produce called tetrahydrocannabinol or Delta-9 THC or THC. THC has a psychoactive effect on the brain (or high). Marijuana produces over 25% THC and is considered a controlled substance; hence it is illegal to possess it federally. Hemp, on the other hand, has <0.3% THC, which is not enough to get you high. Hence under the 2018 Farm Bill, it is federally legal. CBD Gummies produced with CBD from hemp are therefore legal. This is also why it is important to buy CBD Gummies from trusted brands.
Q3. Are CBD Gummies FDA Approved?
No. FDA has not approved any CBD Gummies for the treatment of therapeutic or medical use. However, CDB Gummies are offered by their brands as food supplements. Therefore, they are FDA regulated, as it states on the Food and Drugs Board website.
Q4. What is Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and Isolate?
CBD can be extracted from hemp through several processes, one of which is called Carbon Dioxide (CO2) extraction. Upon extraction, the CBD oil would have a high concentration of CBD Oil, <0.3% THC, and other compounds called cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. This concentration is called Full Spectrum. Further refinement aimed at removing THC and other compounds leaving some of the compounds turns the CBD into Broad Spectrum CBD. As a result, broad Spectrum CBD oil would not contain THC or just traces at best. When CBD oil is entirely isolated into pure CBD oil, the oil is termed CBD Isolate.
Q5. What are Full Spectrum CBD Gummies made of?
They are made of a high concentrate of CBD oil which contains other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are considered potent because of the synergy between the CBD and other compounds.
Conclusion
When you need to find the best CBD Gummies to keep you going, buying from the best and trusted brands provide you with peace of mind. We have brought you such peace of mind. When buying CBD Gummies be mindful of the quality of ingredients; organic hemp from trusted sources, natural flavors, vegan, and no artificial additives should be your guide. Look for 3rd party laboratory testing and COA at all times. Most CBD infused Gummies are sold online; hence communicating with the production facilities is difficult.
Look for what other users have said about the product and use it as a guide. Then, if possible, contact the brand’s customer service to clear any outstanding issues. And now your search is over, any of our 5 Best CBD Gummies is capable of accompanying you everywhere you go.