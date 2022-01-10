Why Should You Use a VPN for Streaming?

On top of that, you will know you are very well protected by using the service of the same VPN. As they say, two birds with one stone. But using a VPN for streaming is not only useful for streaming services. Keep reading to find all the benefits.

Access geo-restricted services

Some services are available only for particular regions. Examples are sites of TV channels that upload their content after it has been broadcasted. On those sites, you can find this exclusive channel content as on-demand video, but you won’t be able to watch it from abroad. Services like that are Hulu and HBO Max available only in the US, which for us in Iowa is not an issue. However, if you would like to watch BBC iPlayer, which is available only for the UK, using a VPN is your solution.

A VPN service can mask your true IP and, in this way, trick the site or service you would like to access that you are in the UK, for example. It is done by using an encrypted tunnel that connects you to a server that is able to access that content. So, if a TV series like Peaky Blinders is something you love but can’t find it anywhere, you have to just turn on your VPN, go to BBC iPlayer and watch it there.

Or, if you are on vacation abroad, but you don’t want to miss the next episode of your favorite show, you will still be able to watch it thanks to a VPN connection. Many VPNs offer a very lovely functionality that you can also choose between a couple of server locations. This means that you can connect to a server in Des Moines or Waterloo and check where the connection is better and faster.

Don’t miss any sporting event

Many events are broadcast to only one TV channel that you might not have in your subscription, or they might not be broadcasted at all. So, you will have to find another way to watch your favorite sporting events. You can do it by finding a foreign TV showing the game online live as well. Then with your VPN connection, you should just choose a location in this country and enjoy watching.