Why Should You Use a VPN for Streaming?
January 10, 2022
Why are VPNs perfect for streaming
As you probably know, what the VPN does is hide your actual IP address. It also keeps your internet activity hidden, and you are more protected because it is harder to hack. Precisely due to this functionality, VPN is perfect for streaming. If you get a good VPN, you will mask your location and watch anything you would like on any streaming service.
You can install a VPN on a particular device or your internet router and use all its benefits. You can connect your smart TV easily. By doing this all of the applications you already have on the TV will be using the VPN without any additional setup needed. For example, if you use one of the best VPNs for Kodi, you will be able to watch all the content on Netflix that is published, for instance, the only US even though you might be in Spain.
On top of that, you will know you are very well protected by using the service of the same VPN. As they say, two birds with one stone. But using a VPN for streaming is not only useful for streaming services. Keep reading to find all the benefits.
Access geo-restricted services
Some services are available only for particular regions. Examples are sites of TV channels that upload their content after it has been broadcasted. On those sites, you can find this exclusive channel content as on-demand video, but you won’t be able to watch it from abroad. Services like that are Hulu and HBO Max available only in the US, which for us in Iowa is not an issue. However, if you would like to watch BBC iPlayer, which is available only for the UK, using a VPN is your solution.
A VPN service can mask your true IP and, in this way, trick the site or service you would like to access that you are in the UK, for example. It is done by using an encrypted tunnel that connects you to a server that is able to access that content. So, if a TV series like Peaky Blinders is something you love but can’t find it anywhere, you have to just turn on your VPN, go to BBC iPlayer and watch it there.
Or, if you are on vacation abroad, but you don’t want to miss the next episode of your favorite show, you will still be able to watch it thanks to a VPN connection. Many VPNs offer a very lovely functionality that you can also choose between a couple of server locations. This means that you can connect to a server in Des Moines or Waterloo and check where the connection is better and faster.
Don’t miss any sporting event
Many events are broadcast to only one TV channel that you might not have in your subscription, or they might not be broadcasted at all. So, you will have to find another way to watch your favorite sporting events. You can do it by finding a foreign TV showing the game online live as well. Then with your VPN connection, you should just choose a location in this country and enjoy watching.
Another aspect of watching sporting events with a VPN is that you can always try to find the best price if they are paid. An example is a service like DAZN that you can subscribe to in the US for $20 per month, but the subscription is only £1.99 per month in the UK. And whenever there is any payment involved, the security features of a VPN are crucial.
Access all the content on streaming platforms
As mentioned, this is not the only benefit of a VPN, but it might be the best one. With so many different streaming services, some of which are geo-located or at least part of the content is locked. Most TV shows and movies are available in the US, but still, there is quite a considerable number that you won’t be able to access.
Whether you are using Netflix, Amazon Prime, or another streaming service, you can just change your location to the United Kingdom, France, or Germany to watch some content available only for this country.
Reduce buffering issues
An activity like streaming can take most of your internet bandwidth. A practice that many ISPs (internet service providers) have is that, in this case, they will decrease the speed of your connection. They do that to avoid potential network congestion, but it is very unpleasant for you as an end-user.
It is also called bandwidth throttling, and it can lead you to pause watching and wait for the content to load before continuing to watch or just waiting longer for everything to load. Luckily, by using a VPN, you can easily avoid this. This is because the VPN will hide your activity even from your ISP, and they won’t know that you are actively streaming.
Conclusion
Using a VPN can be handy. It will help you protect yourself from any potential hacking and someone stealing your sensitive information. At the same time, it can offer you very good streaming possibilities. By using a VPN, you will access more content and never miss anything you like, even when you are abroad.