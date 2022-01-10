Top World Organisations That Provide Help for Gambling Addicts

Gambling, whether you prefer casino games or you bet on sports, can be pretty enjoyable. Millions of players across the globe enjoy the activity at different times of the day to kill time and blow off steam, whereas some even gamble professionally.

Casual players can enjoy games like the Cash Pump slot among other fun-packed titles on highly acclaimed online casino platforms such as the Ice Casino. On the flip side, the more competitive professional players will often go for strategy-based games such as poker and perhaps even compete in tournaments like the World Series of Poker.

However, like any other activity or habit in life, too much becomes poisonous. A small percentage of gamblers – usually less than 5% of the population of a given region end up develop a gambling addiction (pathological gambling and compulsive gambling). The fact that gambling is often accompanied by a rush or high of winning evokes emotional reactions in the brain that make it rather addictive to some players.

To help out the afflicted, there are organizations around the world that help tackle compulsive gambling. Normally, the activities of the said organizations often include providing free information about the dangers of gambling addiction, offering consultation and advice, among other services. Just in case you feel like you might be a victim of compulsive gambling, or you know someone who is showing signs of such behaviour, here are some of the most reputable world organizations that are known offer help for gambling addicts:

1. GamCare

GamCare is the leading national provider of free counselling and support for anyone suffering from compulsive gambling. The organization, which is based in the UK, helps any person who would like to work on themselves and deal with their compulsive gambling problem. To offer easy access for anyone interested in contacting its professional agents, GamCare has established various communication channels, including phone, live chat, group chat, email and a forum through which you can get assistance from their expert services. On top of that, the organization also has several physical locations where you can get assistance.

2. BeGambleAware

As the name suggests, BeGambleAware supports those addicted to gambling, so they can recuperate from their unhealthy practices and reclaim control over their lives. Also based in the UK, BeGambleAware puts in loads of effort in raising awareness about problem gambling and encourages responsible participation in the activity. On the organization’s official website, you can find loads of resources that shed light on the precise classification of problem gambling along with what it actually implies to be addicted to gambling.

3. GamblersAnonymous

In a lot of countries where gambling is a popular pastime, various groups under the name GamblersAnonymous have been formed to anonymously take care of problem gamblers and help them gain normalcy. They are usually free-to-join groups with regular consultation sessions and discussions where addicts share their struggles and what they are doing to get back on track. Additionally, there are online GamblersAnonymous forums and chatrooms where compulsive gamblers can meet to share their experiences and encourage each other.

4. ChoiceNotChance

New Zealand’s ChoiceNotChance is an anti-betting site that educates and sensitizes visitors about how damaging betting can be if you’re not cautious. On their website, ChoiceNotChance has placed a lot of interactive information graphics to educate the public about gambling and how it could easily end up becoming an addictive affair. Besides, there are also several segments that shed light on the steps that can be followed in case you suspect that somebody you know is seriously suffering from problem gambling.

5. GamblingHelpOnline

If you reside in Australia and you think your betting is out of control, then you can use the GamblingHelpOnline service. GamblingHelpOnline is an organization split into distinct action points all of which deal with gambling addiction comprehensively. Whether you’re the one affected or you’d like to assist someone you know, Australia’s GamblingHelpOnline has what it takes to get you there.

6. Canada Safety Council

Canada Safety Council isn’t really an anti-betting organization as such if you compare it with other gambling help organizations. Even so, problem gambling falls amongst its main subject matters. To be exact, the Canada Safety Council organization tackles everything, including betting, that may perhaps present a threat to the safety of the general public. It deals with teaching, prevention and raising awareness about the dangers of compulsive gambling.

7. NCP Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling acts as the main informational hub for Americans in matters concerning problem gambling. NCP Gambling provides nationwide assistance and conducts regular campaigns to sensitize the public about gambling and its highly addictive nature if undertaken irresponsibly.

8. GamblingHelpline

GamblingHelpline in New Zealand is a helpful platform that links problem gamblers with experts who will assist them in fighting addiction. The organization provides contact channels, such as a toll-free phone number, text messages and forums where anyone can reach out to them whenever there’s a need. On top of that, Gambling Helpline also offers lots of insightful information about the effects compulsive gambling can have on people and their loved ones.

9. Problem Gambling Foundation (PGF)

The Problem Gambling Foundation headquartered in New Zealand provides free assistance to individuals affected by compulsive gambling. From the ‘Get help’ section, you can easily access a variety of health centers available in major New Zealand cities. Better yet, you’ll find many other valuable facts together with information, for instance, statistics on pokie machines and gambling in general.

To uphold the balance and offer a safe and secure gambling atmosphere for the world population, these organizations contribute a great deal in assisting gambling addicts to recuperate and lead healthy lives. Even more important – they offer much-needed education about the activity in a preventive capacity to encourage responsible gambling.