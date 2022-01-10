Photos: 2022 Iowa Opening Legislative Session

The 2022 Iowa Legislative Session convened at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Republican leadership from both the House and the Senate gave opening remarks regarding tax cuts, workforce conditions, and more.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-Hartford, addressed unemployment in Iowa and what can be done to help. Grassley said there needs to be an integrated approach. “We need to get creative and we need to work together along with the Governor as well as the Senate try to find solutions.”

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, and House Majority Leader Matt W. Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, both discussed misinformation and the negative effects of social media on teamwork. “As elected officials we have a deep responsibility to not just tell the truth, but to defend the truth and hold each other accountable,” Konfrst said.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, stated that high taxes closes schools and causes residents to move to other states. “We must improve our competitive advantage to attract new residents and create new career opportunities.”

During the entirety of opening remarks, a rally took place in the rotunda of the State Capitol. A few hundred attendees were there in support of blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Attendee Ryan Smithson rallied to fight for his medical freedom. Smithson showed his disapproval toward mask and vaccine use by displaying a sign that read “I call my own shots.” Another attendee, Gabby Fistler said she attended to “make sure the voices of Iowans are heard.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State Address at the Iowa State Capitol tomorrow, Jan. 11.

The 2022 session started today and will end in April, lasting 100 days.