Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 15 Purdue

No. 1 Iowa wrestling matched up with No. 15 Purdue in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 36-4, continuing their dual-winning streak to 26.

Freshman Drake Ayala picked up his first win in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in an upset over Purdue’s No. 5 125-pound Devin Schroder, 12-1. Ayala has wrestled in two matches since Iowa announced season-ending surgery for Spencer Lee.

Iowa’s 133 pound Jesse Ybarra filled in for No. 3 Austin Desanto after Desanto decided to sit out. Purdue’s Matt Ramos defeated Ybarra by major decision, 11-1. Ramos was Purdue’s only win on the day.

Before the meeting, Iowa listed 174-pound Graceland University transfer Brennan Swafford and No. 2 174-pound Michael Kemerer as potential options to wrestle Purdue’s No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis. Instead, Iowa again went with three-time All-American Michael Kemerer. Kemerer won today, 17-1, and in his dual with Minnesota on Friday.

In the last match of the day, Iowa’s No. 6 285-pound Tony Cassioppi pinned Purdue’s Michael Woulfe in one minute and 14 seconds.

Iowa next wrestles Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, on Friday, Jan. 14.