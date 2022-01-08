Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Eastern Michigan

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist
January 8, 2022

The No. 18 ranked Iowa gymnastics team took on Eastern Michigan Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Eagles 195.950-194.100.

Iowa won all events as a team and took the first place prize in each.

JerQuavia Henderson placed first on vault with a score of 9.925. Henderson also finished first on floor, as last year’s Big Ten floor champion, with a score of 9.925. Alex Greenwald placed first on uneven bars with a score of 9.900. Adeline Kenlin, and ask year’s Big Ten Freshman of the year, placed first on the beam with a score of 9.925.

Eastern Michigan’s Hadyn Crossen won the all-around title with a total score of 38.850.

The Hawkeyes will compete against Texas Woman’s University in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 14.

Iowa+Gymnastics+vs+Eastern+Michigan
Gallery|21 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Chalk and a mask sit on a mat before a gymnastics meet between No. 18 Iowa and Eastern Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Iowa competed for the first time this season.
