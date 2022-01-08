Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Eastern Michigan

The No. 18 ranked Iowa gymnastics team took on Eastern Michigan Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Eagles 195.950-194.100.

Iowa won all events as a team and took the first place prize in each.

JerQuavia Henderson placed first on vault with a score of 9.925. Henderson also finished first on floor, as last year’s Big Ten floor champion, with a score of 9.925. Alex Greenwald placed first on uneven bars with a score of 9.900. Adeline Kenlin, and ask year’s Big Ten Freshman of the year, placed first on the beam with a score of 9.925.

Eastern Michigan’s Hadyn Crossen won the all-around title with a total score of 38.850.

The Hawkeyes will compete against Texas Woman’s University in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 14.