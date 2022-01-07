Photos: No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats defeated the No. 22 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa’s forward Logan Cook was out with injury and was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot on her right foot.

The Hawkeyes led at halftime, 36-34. The Wildcats pulled away with a slight lead at the end of the third. After a brief comeback stint from Iowa in the fourth, the Wildcats secured the win. Foul trouble played a key role in the Iowa loss.

The Hawkeyes will play Nebraska in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.