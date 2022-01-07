Photos: No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist
January 7, 2022

The Northwestern Wildcats defeated the No. 22 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa’s forward Logan Cook was out with injury and was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot on her right foot.

The Hawkeyes led at halftime, 36-34. The Wildcats pulled away with a slight lead at the end of the third. After a brief comeback stint from Iowa in the fourth, the Wildcats secured the win. Foul trouble played a key role in the Iowa loss.

The Hawkeyes will play Nebraska in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and head coach Lisa Bluder pose for a picture before a women’s basketball game between No. 22 Iowa and Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Clark was recognized for reaching 1,000 career points. She is the fastest woman in the Big Ten to reach that milestone, achieving the record in 40 games. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 77-69.
