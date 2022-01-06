Guide to Choosing the Right Hemp-Based Products for You

Over the past decade, the hemp industry has virtually exploded. Most states have moved towards legalizing medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, CBD, and various hemp products. Most of the push comes from experienced users and the scientific communities that have studied the benefits of hemp-based products.

Almost gone are the days when hemp products were demonized as harmful drugs. Most people now see them for the powerful healing agent that they are. If you are just entering the hemp-product arena and would like to try one of the products, you may find yourself a bit overwhelmed. There are thousands of products available, and it can be tough to know what to look for to ensure that you get a quality product.

Whether you are looking for D8 Edibles or a Hemp cream made to treat arthritic pain, you will have many options. Let’s take a closer look at how to choose the right hemp-based product for you.

Determine Your Needs

You may likely have heard about the benefits of hemp products from family or friends that are already using popular tinctures, creams, or oils. Before you start your hemp journey, it’s crucial to determine what your needs are. Hemp products provide a range of benefits, so it’s essential to isolate your needs so that you get the right product for you. If you are having trouble sleeping, you may need a different product than if you were suffering from chronic pain.

Finding the Right Dealer

Once you know what your needs are, it’s time to do a bit of research. Visit a few reputable hemp dealer websites and find out what blends and products are specifically formulated to deal with your problem. You could also visit a hemp-product outlet and talk to one of the experts about your issues and how hemp products can help.

As the hemp-based products industry has grown, there are many dealers that are more interested in making money than providing a quality product. Established and reputable hemp dealers will have professional websites full of information, including official COA (Certificate of Analysis) information.

Inspect the COA (Certificate of Analysis)

The FDA does not currently oversee or regulate the labeling of hemp products making it more difficult for consumers to ensure that they are getting a quality product. Quality producers will have submitted their products to independent testing and analysis. Consumers can ask to see the Certificate of Analysis to find out what exactly is in a product. The COA will list the types of cannabinoids, chemicals, and additives that are in the product.

Inspect the Product

Once you have inspected the COA, it’s time to take a closer look at the product itself. On the packaging, you will generally find the dosage. If you want a product that is worth the money, you need to look for the proper dosage. Take a look at the milligrams of the hemp product included and compare it to the product’s overall size. For example, you may find two similar CBD tinctures, both advertising 600 milligrams but one is in a 30-milliliter bottle, and the other is in a 50-milliliter bottle. Obviously, the 30ml bottle will have a more concentrated dosage.

Ensure that the packaging is sealed correctly, that all ingredients are listed clearly, and that the dosage is clear. You will want nature-based ingredients in your product, so it’s essential to avoid products that list a lot of chemicals in their ingredients.

If you are interested in taking advantage of the healing benefits of hemp-based products, follow these tips to find the one that is right for you.