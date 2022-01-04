Sports Betting & Gambling In Iowa – What Does 2022 Hold?

There is no doubt that the state of Iowa has had its fair share of gambling controversy in recent years. However, it appears that there could be at least some sort of light at the end of the tunnel. After passing an extension to their casino licensing act back in 2017, Iowa has since had more than 9 casinos apply for licenses.

So what does 2022 hold?

A step in the right direction

Iowa’s ever-growing gambling industry is certainly getting more interesting by the day. For some time now, it has been clear that their poker rooms have provided a steady source of income for the state. However, with so many casinos opening up in neighboring states, you can understand why they might be feeling a little anxious.

The State of Iowa Gaming Division has made it clear that they are more than capable of handling the continuous influx of casino applications. Having said that, there is still no denying that these license seekers will be subject to inspections ahead of time.

Increased Revenue from Betting

According to reports provided by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, in September 2021 the sports betting handle grew by 94% from the same time in 2020. This is all from a mere $3.2 million being handled by 5 sportsbooks across Iowa based on the reviews of the best sportsbooks.

It’s certainly an interesting statistic, and one that would suggest legalization of more forms of sports betting might yield similar results. In fact, it has been said that around $2 billion was wagered on just one NFL game back in November 2016.

Currently, the state of Iowa has one company that offers online gambling, 8 poker rooms, and 9 casinos spread out across 20 different locations. By 2022 there could be 4 sportsbooks and at least 5 more casinos added to this list.

So we’re inclined to agree with what former NBA star and current American politician Rick Fox had to say earlier this year.

“The fact that Iowa is ahead of the game in terms of regulation, taxation, and technological awareness makes it a no-brainer for the state to be the home to one or more professional, integrated sports betting operations.”

How the Supreme Court Ruling of 2018 Changed Sports Betting in Iowa

After the Supreme Court of the United States struck down PASPA in 2018, there was a feeling of optimism among Iowa’s casinos. This is especially true considering their newfound monopoly on legal sports betting in the state.

This has not been without its challenges though, with one casino filing their petition for a license back in January 2019. In a case that was similar to what had been seen in New Jersey, the casino argued that their compact with the state meant they should have been granted a license.

The Supreme Court of Iowa agreed with this claim and overturned the ruling by the Gaming Division. However, this decision was once again overruled by a higher court. In June 2019 a single judge in the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the casino should have been granted a license.

The state of Iowa is yet to indicate whether they will take this case further, but it certainly has given casinos within the state something to think about.

What does 2022 hold for sports betting & gambling in Iowa?

All signs are pointing towards the legalization of sports betting in some form. While this will likely create some fierce competition for Iowa’s casinos, it could also deliver more revenue for the state.

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of gambling or not, there is no denying the popularity of the sport across the globe. By 2022 it would be fair to say that sports betting has well and truly taken off in Iowa and it looks like it will be here to stay for some time.

Which sportsbook will come out on top? And which casinos will want a piece of the pie? You’ll just have to wait and see! It’s important to note that you shouldn’t be looking at “sportsbooks” which are being advertised online in the state of Iowa. Do you have reason to trust them? Every single one of these sportsbooks mentioned on this site is legally licensed and regulated by the government of Iowa.

However, some of the sportsbooks which can obtain licenses in Iowa include:

Final Thoughts

As you can see, 2022 is a great year in Iowa as far as sports betting and gambling go. It is certainly something that we will be keeping an eye on as it develops, and we hope to provide you with more updates as time goes on.

We believe this article covers the most important points of interest concerning sports betting and gambling in Iowa – but if there’s anything you’d like us to cover, please let us know!