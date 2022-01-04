Photos: Press conference hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association

A press conference hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association took place at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, Senator Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, and Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville spoke at the press conference.

Iowa’s Republican leaders urged for transparency around material taught in schools across the state. Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, spoke about this transparency. “Parents have the right to know what their kids are being taught.” Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst made a comment that the discussion around materials in the classroom won’t solve the shortage in teachers.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds mentioned wanting to see more tax cuts for Iowans in the upcoming session with a $1.2 billion surplus in the state budget. Reynolds said she wants to lower taxes without depleting important state resources. Democrats pushed for middle class tax cuts while Republicans said they would lower taxes across all income brackets.

Iowa Republicans mentioned waiting to see how court cases regarding federal vaccine mandates play out before passing any legislature that curbs the effects of mandates. Democrats would rather use the legislature’s time to encourage vaccinations.

The 2022 Iowa Legislative session begins Jan. 10, 2022.