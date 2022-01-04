Iowa City Police: Man arrested for shooting landlord

Iowa City Police have arrested Carter Wolf, 24, for allegedly firing shots at his landlord last month.

Carter Wolf, 24, was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. Iowa City Police issued a statement about Wolf’s arrest on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Wolf’s residence, 402 Fairchild St., on the morning of Dec. 21. Wolf’s landlord entered the residence to fix a plumbing issue. The landlord knocked on a bedroom door to access some of the plumbing and Wolf, who was in a different bedroom, fired six or seven times through his bedroom door, according to the criminal complaint.

Wolf told police he did not see the victim because his bedroom door was closed, and admitted to firing several shots through the bedroom door at the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was struck multiple times and was hospitalized for treatment of his bullet wounds, police said.

Wolf was booked at the Johnson County Sheriff’s office Monday night, and has his bond set to $25,000 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if found guilty.