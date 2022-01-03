What+You+Need+to+Know+Before+Becoming+a+Night+Shift+Nurse

Did you know night shifts can disrupt your metabolism? If you want to become a night shift nurse but need help adapting, we can help.

This guide will go over life as a night shift nurse. You can learn what to expect and how to excel.

Want to learn more? Keep reading.

Try to Get Enough Sleep

How are your current sleep habits? Do you get enough quality sleep each day? Eight hours is the recommended amount for adults.

If you don’t hit that marker yet, start making a goal to get this amount. Adequate and high-quality sleep will ensure you find success as a night shift nurse.

Try Scheduling the Shifts Together

You should find out if you can cluster your night shifts in a row. People who learn how to adjust to night shifts will tell you to schedule the night shifts together.

When you have the night shifts together, you can adapt better to the changes.

Ask your supervisor or manager if they can make this happen for you. You’ll also have more flexibility when you have this kind of schedule.

If you’re a travel nurse, you can cluster your shifts together. This will allow you to explore the assignment city during your off-time.

Make the Most of Your Routine

If you get a set schedule, next, you should look at establishing a routine. Understand what hours are dedicated to sleep.

Make sure you stay consistent with your sleep and wake times. Also, overtime or special events can occur during the wake hours.

Scheduling your sleep might seem a bit much. But when you plan your sleeping hours, you’ll ensure you get the proper amount of sleep.

What Do You Do on Days Off?

Night shift nurses will try to maintain a consistent schedule on their days off. During these days, they will get a chance to readjust. Figure out what will work best.

You might need to slow down on your days off. Don’t make major plans to finish a bunch of complicated tasks. Try to rest and recharge. Spend time with loved ones.

Don’t stay up for 12 hours or more before your first evening shift. You will end up affecting your circadian clock.

Try to Unplug Before Bed

Do you fall asleep with your phone on or watching television? Try to establish new sleep habits as a night shift nurse.

Sleep experts recommend turning off your electronic devices an hour before bed.

Try to make your bedroom a dark atmosphere. This will enable you to get to sleep quickly during the day. You have to try and trick your body into thinking it’s bedtime.

Exercise Throughout the Week

Adjusting to night shift work is difficult, but exercising regularly can help you. You might think exercise will exhaust you even further. Yet, it will help you maintain your energy.

If you can’t complete a full workout, try to stretch your legs or take a short walk.

Do some yoga or try a low-impact activity. Go to the gym on your days off.

Eat Nutritious Food and Drink Enough Water

As a night shift worker, you might end up getting into the bad habit of snacking on salty or sweet treats. Natural foods won’t always be available.

You will need to bring lots of healthy snacks and meals with you to work. Eat nutritious food that will keep you energized instead of putting you to sleep.

Try bringing a smoothie to work. Try snacking on fresh vegetables, fruits, or a handful of nuts.

Pack simple meals full of whole grains, vegetables, and lean protein. Try to fill up with good food, and limit the number of sweets and fatty foods.

Drink lots of water throughout your day. Hydration will help you feel less hungry and will help you maintain your energy level.

Work Hard to Fight Temptation

As a night shift nurse, you will find you have less willpower.

You might want to drink more caffeine or grab a chocolate bar from the vending machine. Yet try to eat nutritious and healthy food that will bring you energy.

Try to stick to a routine and keep eating the same foods and snacks. Avoid filling up on junk food.

Learn More About Night Shifts

You could also learn about night shifts. Find out how others adjust to the night shift nursing schedule.

There are courses for nurses to take and learn about risks associated with shift work. A lot of people deal with workplace fatigue or stress.

Employers and travel nurse agencies will cover the price of continuing education.

Keep learning tips on surviving nursing night shifts.

Start Building a Network

You will meet other nurses who work the night shift. Look at connecting with them throughout the workweek and supporting one another.

These people will know what it’s like to go through a grueling set of night shifts. Build meaningful relationships and lean on one another when it gets complicated.

Become an Excellent Night Shift Nurse

We hope this guide on what to expect as a night shift nurse was helpful.

Consider what changes you need to make. You might want to look at picking up more nutritious food and snacks. Ensure you get adequate sleep and stop using electronic devices an hour before bed.

Are you looking for more essential tips? We have a wide variety of career resources on the blog for you to check out today.