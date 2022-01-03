These 6 Apps and Websites Have Transformed Lives

There are over 2 million apps available for you to download through Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Here comes the choice paradox that debilitates us. The more options available to us, the more we get confused about making the right one. Usually, we end up not choosing anything at all or choosing the wrong thing and then giving up entirely.

Though Google vouches for the security of all the apps available on its app store, that still does not confirm whether the app will suit your specific requirements or not. No one wants to pay for an app just to find that it is completely useless for them.

We have compiled a list of our top apps that we think have had the biggest impact on changing people’s lives for the better. Forget about the noise of the modern world, and get ready for improving yourself both emotionally and physically.

Pure Tuber

People have been complaining about Youtube ads now more than ever. Because of recent changes in their policy, YouTube has increased the number of ads in their videos. This is a trick to push more people into buying the subscription to YouTube premium.

What they fail to understand is that not everyone can afford to pay for this. As a consequence, most people have just settled to sit through the annoying ads and wait patiently while they watch the videos. This can lead to a lot of frustration among users.

Well, you can take a sigh of relief because what you are about to read is going to blow your mind. There is an app with the same database as YouTube that allows you to enjoy all the videos without any interruption from ads. It’s called Pure Tuber and it is completely free for you to download and use.

After signing in, it gives you the additional benefit of using the same interactive features as the original YouTube app, such as commenting, liking, and making playlists. The app is fairly easy to use and navigate your way through. Install Pure Tuber today and start enjoying a significantly better viewing experience.

Headspace

Are you struggling to find some peace of mind? Feeling down and stressed because of work problems? Are your relationships being affected by your inability to navigate through them properly? Anxiety cannot just tamper with our work performance but also mess up our relationships with friends and family. Peace of mind is essential to excel in every phase of life.

But finding time to destress during our busy work schedules can be difficult to manage. Well, Headspace is an app that can help you a great deal. Meditation can do wonders for you.

Headspace provides guided meditation practices that only require 10 minutes of your time. You can even meditate while you are commuting to work. This will put you in a better mindset and you will notice an enhancement in your work performance.

Codecademy

Recently coding is being demanded everywhere you can think of. With advancements in technology and everything from health care to food businesses being transferred online, coding skills are being sought quite actively. If you are looking for a job in this field but you need to refine your skills, then Codeacedemy can prove to be very helpful to you.

The website is completely free for you to access. There are tutorials available to guide you through every project. Improve your coding skills at home and learn from your mistakes through the feedback you receive.

F.lux

If you are living in the 21st century then you are probably spending more than half of your days with your eyes glued to a smartphone or computer screen. We spend more time on our phones than we would like to admit. Since most of us will not be breaking out of that habit anytime soon, perhaps it is time to make some adjustments to lessen the harmful impacts of this.

Spending too much time on a screen can cause a lot of eye strain. In the worst cases, it can also cause nausea and headaches. F.lux is an app that helps you adjust the brightness and saturation of the screen according to the time of day and the environment you’re in. This way you will be exposed to the minimum light required for you to see clearly and won’t have a flashy blindingly bright screen in front of your eyes all the time.

Spritz

Have you ever wondered if you could have any superpower in the world which one would you want? Well, when Bill Gates was asked the same question he replied that he desired the ability to read faster. While magic and superpowers are only real in fiction books, Spritz is real and is free for you to use.

Whatever page you are on, Spritz will only display one word on the screen at a time. Words appear one by one and you can adjust the speed to what suits you best.

Most of us are conditioned to scan pages from left to right so it is understandable if it’s taking you time to adjust. However, you will notice an increase in your reading speed after a while. If you are someone who tries to cover the entire syllabus at the last minute before the exam then this app can prove to come in handy.

Two Foods

The food we choose to consume affects us more than we think. Most of us are unaware of how strongly our food choices impact our performance in everyday tasks. You have probably seen commercials and read articles about doctors emphasizing the importance of healthy eating habits. But not every one of us can afford to hire a nutritionist to guide us towards healthier choices.

Two Foods is an app that compares the nutritional value of two meals to help you make better choices. According to the detailed analysis of the meals, you can decide which one of them fits your requirements. Through Two Foods you can now enjoy a healthier and better life.