Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Maryland

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
January 3, 2022

Iowa defeated Maryland in a men’s basketball matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 80-75.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early lead with 13 minutes in the first half. Iowa’s biggest lead was 12 points but the differential was erased before halftime. Maryland took the upper hand for a few minutes in the second half before the game went back and forth. The game featured six ties and two lead changes. 

Interim head coach for Maryland, Danny Manning, dropped to 3-2 with his new position. The Terrapins parted ways with former head coach Mark Turgeon on Dec. 5. 

Iowa next matches up with Wisconsin in Madison on Thursday, Jan. 6

Iowa assistant coach Sherman Dillard shakes hands with Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning during a men’s basketball between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Manning took over as Maryland head coach after the Terrapins parted ways with former head coach Mark Turgeon. Dillard and Manning played their college basketball careers together. Additionally, Dillard began his coaching career with the Terrapins.The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 80-75.
