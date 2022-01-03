5 Best TikTok Bots That Will Help Your Account Grow Organically

TikTok is one of the most successful social media platforms that has come out in recent years. It’s up there with Facebook and Twitter and is steadily growing with its continuous stream of new users. Getting thousands of followers doesn’t amount to money, but you can use these numbers to land collaborations that can generate profit.

With the current state of TikTok, however, it’s a lot more challenging to start from scratch. Sure, you can have unique content, but getting it out in the open would require a lot of luck and work. It is where the concept of increasing your followers artificially comes in. Some people would buy TikTok followers and some resort to using TikTok bots.

In this article, however, we will focus on TikTok bots since it’s the better method when these two are compared. If you want to buy TikTok followers, stop and think for a second. Will those numbers convert into natural and positive engagement? Or will it just become a display in your profile that doesn’t mean anything?

It turns out that buying followers would only affect your profile negatively, as opposed to TikTok bots that are far more superior since they can be automated and promote passive engagement. Here are some of the best TikTok bots you can currently find in the market to help you get started.

TokUpgrade

TokUpgrade is our best pick for beginners because it’s not bloated, and its features are easy to understand. Also, the service offers good customer support that is active 24/7, so in case you have questions or problems with your account, you can quickly raise a question and have it resolved right away.

TokUpgrade offers to target a particular niche and audience depending on the content you upload. It’s quick, accurate, and organic that you could say that the price is worth it. On top of that, they also offer to give your money back if you’re not satisfied with the results. However, you only have 14 days to do this, so make sure that you decide the soonest.

FuelTok

If TokUpgrade is right up in your alley, but you feel like something is lacking with their service, then FuelTok might be the perfect one for you. With an automated system that keeps your account secured and growing, it is currently the best bet by many veterans for its speed and consistency.

You can use different filters to make your search suited for your content through their custom settings. Aside from that, you may also conveniently see all the changes to your account through their growth analytics. FuelTok can also manage your account 24/7 and even offline. It is crucial for people who are all about growth and exposing their content to as many people as possible.

TokCaptain

If you want an accurate algorithm and you don’t want to buy TikTok followers, TokCaptain is a perfect service that you can use. They can filter out specific phrases or words on the usernames they will interact with. You can also freely select the tempo of your TikTok’s account growth as the team behind TokCaptain can either slow down or speed up their work to match your preferences.

The service also guarantees that every like given to your content is genuine and from people who enjoy what you’re doing. TokCaptain doesn’t just elevate your account’s numbers, but it could also help build your confidence in facing more challenges on the platform.

Try Jeffrey

Try Jeffrey is a good service that has risen to prominence because of its TikTok growth strategy. If you’re someone that focuses on accuracy and cares a lot about statistics, then this service is your perfect match. They also have a money return policy that is crucial for clients doubting their performance.

The service also provides an intuitive dashboard for their clients to watch the progress of their account’s growth actively. Aside from that, you may also use this part to tweak your engagement approach, and what’s best is that it will be reflected right away.

SocialViral

Long before TikTok existed, SocialViral was already in full swing. It’s a service known by many as an engagement tool used for Instagram accounts. Some of the other famous platforms they’re serving include Facebook, Twitter, and even Spotify.

Since it’s already an established brand, you’ll never have any problems when it comes to thinking that they are scammers. They have already produced results, and their algorithm has helped thousands of influencers stand on their own feet.

Like most of the entries in this article, SocialViral also boasts high-quality interactions such as likes and views. They make sure that every engagement using your account will benefit your growth as a TikTok influencer.

Conclusion

Growing a TikTok account will never be easy, especially now that many people have already established their names and style of content. While some people might think that using TikTok bots is cheating, for us, it is a convenient way to give yourself a boost to skip all the hardships you can face when trying to break that 1,000 follower goal. If you buy TikTok followers however, then that’s a different story.