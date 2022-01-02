Photos: 2022 Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament – day one

Individuals from the Iowa Wrestling team, both attached and unattached, wrestled various opponents in the first day of the Southern Scuffle tournament at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in McKenzie Arena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Four Hawkeyes will compete in the semifinals on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Drake Ayala (125), Cullan Schriever (133), Brennan Swafford (174) and Aaron Costello (285) all advanced to the semifinals. Wyatt Henson (141) and Patrick Kennedy (165) were both pinned in their quarterfinal round.

Iowa wrestlers will take part in the second day of Southern Scuffle on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, which will hold consultation rounds, semifinals and finals.