What Is The Best Protein Powder – Top 5 Protein Powder Supplements

You have probably heard of whey protein. After all, it’s a popular supplement that is used for various reasons, including as a quick source of protein on the go and promoting muscle gain. There are 3 types of whey protein that are used to make protein powder. They are as follows:

Whey protein concentrate : 25% to 89% protein

Whey protein isolate : more than 90% protein, lower in lactose, carbs, and fat than whey protein concentrate

: more than 90% protein, lower in lactose, carbs, and fat than whey protein concentrate Whey protein hydrolysate: broken down to speed up digestion/absorption rates

When you visit your local supermarket or specialty store, you’ll find that there is a variety of whey protein supplements on the market. Some of them are higher quality than others, which makes them the better option. Some people may choose their whey protein supplement based on the type of whey protein it contains.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the top 5 best whey protein powders on the market. The supplements on this list have minimal ingredients and have been tested for purity and quality standards.

Before we get into that, we’re going to take a look at how to choose the best whey protein powder.

Tips for Choosing a Whey Protein Powder

When you are shopping for the best whey protein powder, make sure that you choose one from a reputable company or website. When possible, you want to choose products that have simple ingredients and minimal added sugars. This way, you know exactly what you’re getting.

As previously mentioned, there are a few differences between the forms of protein offered in protein powder supplements. The whey protein concentrate has high levels of lactose and fat, but whey protein isolate is higher in protein and has low levels of lactose and fat.

Some people may find that they have an easier time digesting whey protein hydrolysate- plus, it tends to be absorbed rapidly. At this time, research isn’t clear on whether this is significantly beneficial, as there is not a lot of difference in the rate of absorption.

It is important to note that the isolates and the hydrolysates are typically more expensive than concentrates and, in many cases, the hydrolysates are not as appetizing as other forms of whey protein.

Since there’s no clear evidence that one type of whey is better than others, you’ll want to do your own research and figure out what you feel is best. Of course, in this article, we will be mentioning what we believe to be the top 5 whey protein powders. This should help you get a better idea of what might work for you.

If you are a serious athlete or you are monitoring your macronutrient consumption, you’ll want to pay close attention to the nutrition labels, checking on the carbs, protein, and fat in the various whey protein powders.

Finally, keep in mind that if you’re following a balanced diet, chances are you’re getting the protein your body needs through food. However, if you’re struggling to get the protein you need through your diet or you want to build muscle/gain weight, adding a whey protein powder to your daily regimen may be beneficial.

Top 5 Whey Protein Powders Reviewed

Below, you will find what we believe are the top 5 whey protein powders available on the market today. We have chosen these based on a variety of reasons, primarily being that they contain healthy and safe ingredients- and they offer the best results. Let’s take a closer look at each one of these below:

XWERKS Grow

XWERKS Grow is the first whey protein on our list, and it’s made from whey protein isolate from grass-fed cows in New Zealand. Whey protein isolate is a pure form of whey protein that has been through an advanced filtration process which removes all of the fat, lactose, and carbs. What you’re left with is almost pure protein.

The quality of this product is what gave it the number one spot on our list. Since it’s almost pure protein, it’s easier for your stomach to digest, which means you don’t experience bloating or gas. Also, XWERKS Grow is soy and gluten free.

Each serving contains 25 grams of protein, 6 grams of BCAAs, and almost 0 carbs or fat- which is everything the serious athlete needs in a protein powder. There are 4 delicious flavors to choose from:Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, peanut butter

Official Website

BioTrust Low Carb

BioTrust Low Carb is the second selection on our list and is ideal for those who are looking to build muscle, lose weight, and improve their overall health/well-being. This product works great with all diet plans, including keto and is a great way to get your day started.

This is a clean, naturally flavored protein powder. It was designed to reduce cravings for unhealthy foods so that you are much more likely to stay on track with your diet. Plus, you’ll feel satisfied and full for longer than you would with other foods or protein powders.

BioTrust also makes it easier to build muscle, burn calories, and increase metabolism- along with a variety of other benefits for your overall health and wellness.

Each serving provides 24 grams of protein, in four different types, including micellar casein. This type of protein is digested slowly, which means your body absorbs it better.

Finally, each serving provides 150 calories, 11 grams of amino acids, 5 grams BCAAs, and 4 grams carbs. There’s also ProHydrolase, which is a special combination of digestive enzymes. This means that you can easily maximize your overall physical and mental health.

100% Tri-Protein by CrazyBulk

Number three on our list of the top 5 best whey protein powders is 100% Tri-Protein by CrazyBulk. This is a great option if you’re trying to reduce pain after a workout while maximizing your muscle gains.

This product offers 6 different types of proteins, released in 3 different phases- which makes it easier for your body to absorb. Instead of flooding your body with high doses of protein, release is spread out over several hours.

Each serving of Tri-Protein provides you with the following: Whey protein concentrate, Whey protein isolate, Whey protein hydrolysate, Micellar casein, Milk protein concentrate, Calcium caseinate.

Additionally, this product contains DigeZyme, which increases absorption and decreases the risk of bloating. Simply mix a single scoop with 250 to 300 milliliters of water or milk, shake to mix well, and drink it. Each serving contains 21 grams of protein.

Protein Breakthrough by BiOptimizers

Number four on our list is Protein Breakthrough by BiOptimizers. Researchers spent 17 years perfecting this plant-based protein powder. Therefore, you can be sure that it’s top quality, had a nice flavor, and smooth texture.

The ingredients used in Protein Breakthrough include 3 high quality sources of vegan, plant-based protein: hemp, pumpkin seeds, and peas. Research has proven that when these three sources are combined, they make you feel fuller and satiated longer and reduce cravings. Plus, they provide high levels of amino acids and low carbs. The amino acid content helps with muscle recovery post-workout.

Whey Protein from Transparent Labs

Whey Protein from Transparent Labs is made from whey sourced from grass-fed American cows. This is one of the highest quality protein powders on the market today.

This product contains whey protein isolate, with an 88% ratio, meaning there is 28 grams of protein in each serving (a serving size/scoop is 32 grams).

The whey protein used is from milk from dairy cows that are hormone free and are fed 100% natural diets. Additionally, this product contains no added flavors or sweeteners.

Finally, you can be confident that you are giving your body a healthy source of protein, which means you can maximize the benefits from this protein powder. The nutrition facts of this protein powder are as follows: Approximately 120 calories, based on the flavor you choose, 28 grams protein, 1 gram carbs, Less than 1 gram of sugar.

Frequently Asked Questions about Whey Protein Powder

Often, when someone decides they want to start using a whey protein powder supplement, they have a few questions. Below, we’re going to explore some of the frequently asked questions about whey protein powder.

When should protein powder be used?

According to fitness gurus, you should be taking a whey protein powder supplement 15 minutes to 1 hour after a workout. This is the “anabolic window” and has been established as the ideal time to get the most out of nutrients such as protein.

Is protein powder necessary?

Honestly, no- protein powder is not necessary. You can get the protein your body needs from natural sources, such as cottage cheese, whole grains, eggs, milk, chicken breast, nuts/seeds, beans, and fish. If you’re not getting the protein you need from your diet, it’s a good idea to use protein powder supplements. However, you should never take a supplement that you don’t really need- especially protein, because it turns into excess calories, which you don’t want.

How often should protein powder be used?

To be honest, there are no rules about drinking protein shakes and drinking too many of them in one day isn’t likely to have long-term repercussions. However, most people will find that 1 to 3 protein shakes each day should be enough to meet their nutritional requirements.

Does protein powder really matter?

When used properly, whey protein powder can help provide additional protein in your diet and build muscle mass. However, you can’t just use protein powder alone and expect to bulk up. In order to gain muscle mass, you must consume a balance of protein and carbs and also engage in a workout plan including strength training.

Will protein shakes make you gain weight?

Protein alone- or any other macronutrient (such as carbs or fat) is not going to make you gain weight. Weight gain is the result of consuming more calories than you burn. In other words, you have a caloric surplus. In order to lose weight, you need to create a caloric deficit.

Is it possible to build muscle without whey protein?

Your muscles are made of protein. Therefore, you must provide your body with adequate protein in order to ensure that it has what it needs to build muscle mass. However, protein alone isn’t the key. You must also focus on the rest of your diet, ensuring you get the right amount of nutrients all the way around.

Do you have to workout to consume protein shakes?

Due to the fact that protein shakes contain calories, drinking too much can actually result in weight gain. This is problematic if you’re hoping to lose weight with them. The typical adult requires 46 to 56 grams of protein each day, depending on current weight and overall health.

Is it okay to drink whey protein shakes on a daily basis?

Yes, it’s perfectly fine to drink whey protein shakes on a daily basis, since it has an exceptional safety profile. Of course, you could skip the whey protein shakes and consume foods high in protein instead. If you choose to consume whey protein shakes, it’s recommended that you not exceed 1 to 2 scoops (25 to 50 grams) per day.

Is it better to drink protein shakes before or after working out?

Protein plays a vital role in repairing and rebuilding muscles following a workout. This is why most people opt to consume their protein shakes post-workout. However, experts state that it really doesn’t matter whether you consume your shake before or after your workout. There are some people who choose to do both- they have a pre-workout shake to give them the energy to burn and then one post-workout to help with recovery.

Does protein powder have any side effects?

As mentioned, the recommended dosage is 20 to 50 grams per day. Some products have other recommendations on the packaging. Keep in mind that too much protein is not good for you. If you consume too much, you may experience digestive issues such as: Nausea, bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, and cramping pain.

Moderate consumption is fine for most people- with a few exceptions. If you’re lactose intolerant, you will want to use the whey protein hydrolysate or isolate. Also, you’ll want to consult with your physician if you have had liver or kidney issues.

What if you workout without using protein?

If you lift or do strength training without proper nutrition (especially protein), it can actually result in loss of muscle tissue. Additionally, if you’re not eating properly, you are not going to have the energy to perform workouts that cause muscle gain.

What if I consume too much whey protein?

Consuming too much whey protein can actually have a detrimental effect on your heart, leading to arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, and other heart issues. Medical experts have linked sources rich in protein to high levels of saturated fats, as well as high blood acidity and high blood sugar.

Is there an age restriction on whey protein?

Ideally, it’s best to wait until age 18 or 19 to consume protein supplements. This is when a teen has stopped growing. You will want to check with a medical provider if you believe your teen may benefit from protein supplements before this time. Many of the supplements on the market are not safe for consumption by adolescents.

Conclusion

When you start shopping for whey protein supplements, you’ll find that there are many options on the market. It can be a bit overwhelming to find the right one. However, we hope that our list of the top 5 best whey protein powders have given you a starting place in finding a quality, safe protein supplement that can help you meet your needs and goals.