Choose the Best Digital Signage Software. Comparison/Review of TOP-5 Cloud-Based Advertising Solutions

Do you know that there’s a digital tool helping you to save money and bringing a boost in sales? How much value are you getting from visitors at your business premises? What if you can get much more?

Whether you own a shop, restaurant, showroom, gas station, clinic, parking lot, or a non-commercial venue, you can attract more people and increase their chances of doing business with you long-term.

Digital signage today is an excellent choice for any success-minded business. However, it goes beyond mere broadcasting from a PC.

In this review, you’ll assess different digital signage software types and choose the best to provide your screens with personalized messages that look professional without requiring a professional to design and manage your ad.

Comparison of the 5 best digital signage software companies

#1. Kitcast

Free trial: 14-day (fully functional)

Price: $26 per month (x5 screens) / $130; $24 Annually (x5 screens) / $ 1425;

Technology: Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV

Service overview

Kitcast is the top digital signage software, that offers a straightforward and intuitive interface. It is effortless to connect to it, and in a few minutes, you can work with it easily.

In addition, Kitcast offers a 14-day, fully functional access, so you get to try all the features on your digital screens with no restrictions.

The system interface is user-friendly and is suitable not only for professionals but also beginners. This software is built for Apple TV, and its interface fits excellently into Apple’s ecosystem. This means that a great user experience awaits you.

Kitcast dominates the market in its category. There are very few digital signage software companies on the market that work with this streaming device.

Most work on Android, but Apple TV is much more reliable because of the security. So, you can rest assured that this is the best equipment on the market and for very little money. The set-top box costs about $149.

How does it work?

You create the content and then broadcast it through the web dashboard. So it is convenient and straightforward that you do not need any special knowledge or training.

You can connect information from your source to schedule broadcasts and use other available content, which this software adapts to your tasks. So, it looks beautiful and catchy on the screen.

Fortunately, you don’t need professional designers to create messages on Kitcast. It has different templates to create beautiful and practical slides for advertising.

Kitcast is the best digital signage software that anyone can use

Creating content for broadcast is no longer your headache. Kitcast has been developing the most convenient tools and templates for many years, so you can easily create beautiful slides – advertising or just information.

You can quickly load your PowerPoint presentation into the software panel. In addition, content from social networks you work so hard for is now conveniently displayed to screens, expanding your broadcast lists and reducing the burden of creating content for different channels.

Kitcast digital signage solution provides 24/7 uptime, fast servers, work without bugs and technical problems, round-the-clock support. So now, you will have no questions or issues with broadcasting any content.

Let’s outline the main advantages of the service:

A powerful and easy-to-use editor for working with templates. You have a massive database of pictures, fonts, widgets, stickers, and ready-made designs at your disposal that can be quickly customized for your tasks. Simple work with the timeline on which you plan to broadcast specific content Connecting different types of content to the broadcast; PowerPoint presentations, social networks, news streams, weather, various services from Google Analytical module for obtaining statistics on all broadcasts Delegation of tasks in the system, collaboration

Kitcast technology: Machine learning helps the software adapt to your tasks. So, the more you work with it, the smarter and more convenient it becomes in your work.

Work safety: AWS centers hold all data, there’s continuous process monitoring, SSL

Let’s take a closer look at the functionality: An effective and convenient software, such as Kitcast, can organize the work of creating, uploading your content, scheduling it to be shown in time with or without sound, without interruptions, at a required frequency and consistency.

You can segment your broadcasts into groups of screens, assign specific employees, manage broadcast tasks, and communicate with your managers by granting them specific rights.

All of it is done remotely. All you need to work all your broadcasts in a convenient panel is Internet access from any gadget.

To create content: Convenient and straightforward template editor (over 400 in the database). Some templates are developed using data analysis and audience response to various types of content.



How to get attention: Show reviews through Yelp or Tripadvisor; Connect social media accounts; Show more animated content.



Control: Control and management of each screen in the network and grouping; Mobile friendly; Delegation of tasks to managers, different roles, collaboration; Own cloud storage.

Adaptability: You can play content in the desired format on any screens; Simple scaling and deployment on multiple screens.

How to start using Kitcast digital signage software

All you have to do is to visit kitcast.tv, fill out a simple form and confirm your account.

You get started by connecting your Apple TV to the screen and installing the software. Then, in your panel, you can create your first slide with no instructions and designate its broadcast in a convenient mode.

Competitive price

The price depends on the subscription you choose. It differs in the number of purchased screens for broadcasting and the subscription terms per time – for a month or a year.

The most advantageous offer is a subscription for a year. For example, if you buy 5 screens, you can save $135 on a yearly subscription. And if there are 15 screens, then $360.

#2. Rise vision

Free trial: yes

Price: $ 10.08 per screen

Technology: Raspberry Pi, Android

A brief review:

Risevision is an example of a great specialized digital signage solution for educational institutions. The service has about 9000 clients, 30% of them are schools.

Pros: The advantage of the service is its low cost and ease of operation. Also, it has versatility, multi-format operation, and a face recognition system.

Cons: They offer inconvenient user support – it is only possible by email. Many processes in the system require specialist intervention.

#3. Carousel

Free trial: No

Price: starting at ten screens – $ 250

Technology: Apple TV, Android, Chrome Enterprise

A brief review:

Carousel offers a relatively wide range of functionality. In addition, it is a cloud digital signage software that helps create and stream content.

Pros:

You can manage templates in a carousel for clarity and functionality. In addition, the service offers many updates.

Cons:

A certain period of training may be required for the managers’ work. There are difficulties in setting up templates, a certain problem with the library of media files.

#4. Look Signage

Free trial: yes

Price: $13.5 per screen

Technology: Android

A brief description:

It is quite a nice platform for creating various broadcasts like video, streaming content, and pictures.

Pros: Demonstrates good performance, easy to configure and schedule broadcasts. Convenient work with screens that are displayed in the form of a tree.

Cons: Long-loading interface, difficulties in understanding pricing. There are no functions for connecting social networks. There is no way to schedule a broadcast in advance.

#5. Yodeck

Free trial: yes

Price: $ 7.99- $ 12.99 per screen

Technology: Android (Raspberry Pi)

A brief review:

It is one of the top digital signage companies, which uses the cloud. Quite a user-friendly interface that makes it possible to display content on any digital screen.

Pros: You can choose from different templates created and customize them to suit your needs. At the same time, the system has all the necessary arsenal of basic functions that can help you create and display the required content on the required number of screens.

Cons: Custom devices.

How to choose the top digital signage software?

There are many criteria, and five services meet most requirements. Most digital signage software companies are very reluctant to update their functionality by introducing new options. Instead, most rely on their support team.

I call the Kitcast digital signage software the best because of the number of functions that one can solve independently and professionally as an administrator.

Build trust with digital signage software

I’ve read many comparison articles and reviews about top digital signage software companies. What matters is the service life on the market and its compliance with the needs of both businesses and organizations.

Identify the top-rated digital signage software service

There are so many requests and few digital services that can match them. In compiling our rating, I considered all the basic needs of users. But even these services cannot match the expectations of every business or non-profit organization.

At the same time, a service such as Kitcast has demonstrated exceptional performance even in non-standard situations when many screens are involved.

