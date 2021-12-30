Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Western Illinois

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
December 30, 2021

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks 92-71 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Iowa’s lead in the second half diminished to 13 points with Western Illinois guard Trenton Massner scoring 12 points in the second half. Iowa recovered for a 21 point differential in their victory.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team with 29 points and his third double-double of the season. Murray also earned 10 rebounds during the game.

Iowa will face the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

IowavWesternIllinois12292021-001-GD
Gallery|17 Photos
Gabby Drees
Iowa spirit squad members run out flags during a basketball game betwen Iowa and Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Leathernecks 92-71.
