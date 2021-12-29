Photos: 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Topgolf event

The 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl hosted a Topgolf event for both Iowa and Kentucky in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Iowa and Kentucky attended an event at Topgolf before the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats attended the event from 5 to 7 P.M. The Hawkeyes attended from 8 to 10 P.M.

The Citrus Bowl hosts multiple events for teams. Tomorrow morning, teams go to Fun Spot America Theme Park in Orlando for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids.