How to improve customer retention rate through video marketing
December 28, 2021
Customers are an essential part of your business because they drive revenues. Without them, your business may very well falter and cease to exist. Attracting new customers can be quite a challenging task. But keeping existing ones is equally important.
It may seem alright to lose existing customers since you can get new ones to replace them. But, acquiring new ones can be six times more costly than getting current ones to keep coming back for more. The key to improving your business’s customer retention rate is to maintain meaningful communication with them. And this is where video marketing comes in handy.
The role of video in customer retention
Video is just one type of content but it’s a popular one. Why? It’s more entertaining and easier to ingest. If you are delivering a long message to your customers, a lengthy article may be too much for them to read. Breaking that down into smaller chunks of videos can help your audience to absorb the information better in a more engaging way. It may seem costly, but it doesn’t have to be. You can use a free online video maker to create professional-looking videos with ease.
That’s one reason business owners and marketers are putting video marketing at the top of their list. Here are other valid reasons why:
- Gives higher brand recognition and recall
- Helps increase conversion rate, turning leads into customers and into repeat customers
- Helps humanize a brand, making it easier to gain the trust and loyalty of customers
- Helps maintain communication between the brand and its customers
How to make videos engaging enough to retain customers
Just because video is popular, doesn’t mean you can just put out any video out there and expect it to work wonders. You need to make sure that it’s valuable enough to make your customers feel important. Here are some tips for effective video marketing and customer retention.
1. Keep it short but meaningful
Nowadays, people are often always on the run, managing work, taking care of family, and dealing with household chores. Not everyone has time to watch and finish a long video. So, keep your video short and sweet. Remove any unnecessary parts, skip the fluff, and keep the video under 2 minutes.
2. Add a good hook
The hook should be part of the introduction, drawing your viewers in and generating interest. One way to do this is to start by addressing a pain point or problem. It can be a thought-provoking question that will make your viewers eager to learn the answer or solution.
3. Personalize your videos
While addressing the general audience is practical, it pays to send a few personalized videos every now and then. When visitors purchase your product or like your video, send them a thank you video through email. For current customers, send video birthday well wishes, video invitations to events, or discount offers based on the customer’s niche or browsing behavior. Drip email marketing and video templates are perfect for these.
4. Add a strong call to action (CTA)
No matter how awesome your video is, if you won’t direct your viewers to what needs to be done, there really isn’t anything you can gain from it. A CTA helps guide your customers on what they need to do next. Invite them to sign up, click here, buy now, subscribe, follow, and more. But make sure to be clear about what’s in it for them. If you’re using a webinar platform to engage with your customers, you can insert the CTA button right inside the video.
5. Post videos regularly
Plan your video posting schedule to give your customers time to watch each one before another one comes out. If you are posting on your website, sort them accordingly to make them easy to find. If you are posting on social media, publish your videos during peak times when your customers are more likely to be online. Posting too much too often may just overwhelm your customers, forcing them to unsubscribe or unfollow.
Types of videos that can help boost customer retention
Need any ideas on what videos to put out on your website, post on social media, and to send to your customers? Here are a few but effective videos to help you retain your customers’ interest, trust, and loyalty.
- Welcome videoWhen a lead converts to a sale, it’s important to thank your new customer and welcome them to your brand. This will make them feel special, giving them a good reason to stay loyal to your brand.
- TutorialPost tutorials that involve your products or services. If you sell cosmetics, a tutorial for a certain look would be great. If you sell digital products, a tutorial on how to use them for specific tasks will be highly beneficial to those who bought them.
- Product explainerExplaining how your product works or what it contains will help customers know how to use it right. Often, when customers are unclear about how to use something, they lose interest and don’t bother to purchase another one. But if they use your product the right way and see positive results, they are more likely to come back and buy again.
- Customer testimonialsIt can be uplifting to watch videos of people who went through similar experiences as you did. Regularly posting positive feedback from customers will give existing ones a confirmatory reminder that, yes, it was a wise move to trust your brand.
- Product updatesGot a new product? Tell your customers about it. Being among the first who gets updates from brands they support will make current customers feel valued and trusted.
- GreetingsAs mentioned earlier, sending out personalized videos, like birthday greetings, will help improve your brand’s customer retention rate.
- Thank you videoA simple thank you video for making a purchase, staying loyal to the brand, and trusting your company for their needs will motivate existing customers to stay. Add some discount coupons or codes as a reward for their loyalty.
Keep the flame alive with video marketing
Working on catching a customer’s attention doesn’t stop when you make a sale. Building a relationship with your customers requires hard work and regular communication. Focus on giving them what they need and making them feel valued. These tips will help strengthen the bond you have with your customers, no matter how hard competitors try to lure them away.