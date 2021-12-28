How+to+improve+customer+retention+rate+through+video+marketing

That’s one reason business owners and marketers are putting video marketing at the top of their list. Here are other valid reasons why:

Gives higher brand recognition and recall

Helps increase conversion rate, turning leads into customers and into repeat customers

Helps humanize a brand, making it easier to gain the trust and loyalty of customers

Helps maintain communication between the brand and its customers

How to make videos engaging enough to retain customers

Just because video is popular, doesn’t mean you can just put out any video out there and expect it to work wonders. You need to make sure that it’s valuable enough to make your customers feel important. Here are some tips for effective video marketing and customer retention.

1. Keep it short but meaningful

Nowadays, people are often always on the run, managing work, taking care of family, and dealing with household chores. Not everyone has time to watch and finish a long video. So, keep your video short and sweet. Remove any unnecessary parts, skip the fluff, and keep the video under 2 minutes.

2. Add a good hook

The hook should be part of the introduction, drawing your viewers in and generating interest. One way to do this is to start by addressing a pain point or problem. It can be a thought-provoking question that will make your viewers eager to learn the answer or solution.

3. Personalize your videos

While addressing the general audience is practical, it pays to send a few personalized videos every now and then. When visitors purchase your product or like your video, send them a thank you video through email. For current customers, send video birthday well wishes, video invitations to events, or discount offers based on the customer’s niche or browsing behavior. Drip email marketing and video templates are perfect for these.

4. Add a strong call to action (CTA)

No matter how awesome your video is, if you won’t direct your viewers to what needs to be done, there really isn’t anything you can gain from it. A CTA helps guide your customers on what they need to do next. Invite them to sign up, click here, buy now, subscribe, follow, and more. But make sure to be clear about what’s in it for them. If you’re using a webinar platform to engage with your customers, you can insert the CTA button right inside the video.