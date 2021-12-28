10 Facts you need to know about Delta-8 THC

1. Delta-8 THC comes from hemp

Delta 8 THC Flower is tricky because it looks like your traditional marijuana. But it’s hemp. Both hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants. The main difference is that marijuana is naturally psychoactive while hemp needs an extra push; its intoxicating effects need to be embraced. Without the hemp plant, we wouldn’t have this treasure.

2. Delta-8 THC is a Distillate

Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived cannabinoid gaining traction in states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana is available. Delta-8 THC is a distillate.

3. Delta-8 THC is Extracted

There are multiple extraction methods. ATLRx uses the cleanest and safest form. The supercritical CO2 and ethanol extraction provide a crystal clear distillate free from any solvents, pesticides, metals, and residuals. From there, the distillate is tested in a DEA Certified Lab, where we receive a spotless lab result. Then, we can begin to make our Delta-8 products, such as ATLRx Delta 8 THC Gummies. We then test them again to be sure. What makes this process even more satisfying is that it is legal.

4. Delta-8 THC is Federally Legal (depending on what state you’re in)

Delta-8 THC has had quite the ride thus far in the market. D8 made its formal debut in 2018 with the Federal Farm Bill. This is where things get muddled as far as legality goes; however, it is safe to say that Delta-8 THC is legal in the state of Georgia. But it depends on the state. For example, Texas was quick to ban delta-8 THC, only to have it reversed after learning the federal guidelines. But in a state like Colorado, where recreational and medical marijuana are legal, delta-8 THC is considered illegal. Some suggest that the ban on delta-8 is for tax reasons; others think there is a competitive market with delta-8. Who is to say? The government, of course.

5. Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC are similar

Maybe one day, they’ll live together under the same roof. Delta-8 THC provides a psychoactive effect that has been thought to be about 60% as your traditional THC. With the lighter psychoactive effects, users do not report paranoia with delta-9 THC. It’s more often than not that