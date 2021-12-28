10 Facts you need to know about Delta-8 THC
December 28, 2021
1. Delta-8 THC comes from hemp
Delta 8 THC Flower is tricky because it looks like your traditional marijuana. But it’s hemp. Both hemp and marijuana are cannabis plants. The main difference is that marijuana is naturally psychoactive while hemp needs an extra push; its intoxicating effects need to be embraced. Without the hemp plant, we wouldn’t have this treasure.
2. Delta-8 THC is a Distillate
Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived cannabinoid gaining traction in states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana is available. Delta-8 THC is a distillate.
3. Delta-8 THC is Extracted
There are multiple extraction methods. ATLRx uses the cleanest and safest form. The supercritical CO2 and ethanol extraction provide a crystal clear distillate free from any solvents, pesticides, metals, and residuals. From there, the distillate is tested in a DEA Certified Lab, where we receive a spotless lab result. Then, we can begin to make our Delta-8 products, such as ATLRx Delta 8 THC Gummies. We then test them again to be sure. What makes this process even more satisfying is that it is legal.
4. Delta-8 THC is Federally Legal (depending on what state you’re in)
Delta-8 THC has had quite the ride thus far in the market. D8 made its formal debut in 2018 with the Federal Farm Bill. This is where things get muddled as far as legality goes; however, it is safe to say that Delta-8 THC is legal in the state of Georgia. But it depends on the state. For example, Texas was quick to ban delta-8 THC, only to have it reversed after learning the federal guidelines. But in a state like Colorado, where recreational and medical marijuana are legal, delta-8 THC is considered illegal. Some suggest that the ban on delta-8 is for tax reasons; others think there is a competitive market with delta-8. Who is to say? The government, of course.
5. Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC are similar
Maybe one day, they’ll live together under the same roof. Delta-8 THC provides a psychoactive effect that has been thought to be about 60% as your traditional THC. With the lighter psychoactive effects, users do not report paranoia with delta-9 THC. It’s more often than not that
bad incidents put a damper on THC for you. If you wish to have another experience, then delta-8 THC is the way to go. This has earned delta-8 the nickname “diet weed.”
6. Delta-8 THC is Biphasic
If you’ve heard the terms sativa, hybrid, and indica—then you may already know what biphasic means. If you consume delta-8 in lighter doses, it will deliver a mild psychoactive effect like a sativa. In heavier doses, delta-8 THC acts as an indica, giving you full-body relaxation and sedative traits. Biphasic means your results depend on your dosage. CBD oil is also biphasic.
7. Delta-8 THC has Medicinal Purposes
Delta-8 THC can relieve chronic pain, anxiety, depression, inflammation and brings sedative effects to help fight insomnia.
8. Delta-8 Products are Made with Distillate
The authenticity of the buds is often questioned because they look, smell, and even taste similar. However, Hemp Flower is naturally non-intoxicating, which is sold as CBD Flower. CBD has plenty of health benefits and mixes well with delta-8. To get Delta 8 THC Flower, the distillate is freeze-dried then sprayed onto the buds, providing the psychoactive effect. There is a row of techniques to bring the buds even more to life, kief sifting and all.
9. Delta-8 THC is Not Considered to be Synthetic
Delta 8 is technically not considered synthetic due to its natural occurrence in cannabis plants. Although it’s in trace amounts—the conversion process is seen as a proper setting rather than a chemically pushed synthetic process. Additionally, if it were considered synthetic, then it would become illegal because synthetic forms of THC are Schedule I drugs in some states. Of course, this could be further argued that particular alternate cannabinoids are synthetic. But those cannabinoids still sit in the grey area of the Farm Bill of 2018, making them legal since they’re at 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
10. Delta-8 THC is Unregulated
Addressing that delta-8 THC is in an unregulated market generally gets a side-eye due to the history of unregulated industries in America. This doesn’t mean that we cannot be above that; it means making sure you’re taking the correct measures to receive a legit and safe product. ATLRx has set itself apart by following the regulations and protocols of recreational states such as Oregon and Colorado. Transparency is everything to ATLRx. We provide education, provide you with QR Codes to our DEA Lab Certified results, and give you a dosing chart. Unregulated doesn’t mean that there is no hope of finding anything safe; there are plenty of great companies who invest in keeping their guest safe. An unregulated market means to be sure to take the necessary protocols when searching for delta-8 THC.