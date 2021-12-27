When you walk into a home, what’s the first thing you see? Is it the wall color or furniture? Often, the first thing you notice is the beautiful, eye-catching artwork hung on walls.

Whether you’re renovating your home, redecorating, or moving into a new house, one way to create visual interest is to hang wall art. However, it can be challenging to determine what to choose or where to start.

If you’re not sure how to choose wall art for your home, be sure to keep reading for your simplified guide to adding character to your blank walls.

Location Matters

When it comes to hanging artwork in your home, where you place pictures can impact the overall appearance of the room.

For example, your bedroom is a place of rest and relaxation. Hanging soft and neutral art can help you unwind.

In other rooms, like a living or dining room, you can go bolder as these can serve as conversation starters. Buying original artwork can help you stand out amongst your friends. You can learn more here about purchasing original art.

Importance Of Sizing

Next, you’ll want to consider the size of the artwork you’ll hang. If you want a single piece to be the focal point on your wall, go large. This helps prevent the art from becoming lost if it’s not big enough.

However, if you plan on hanging various pieces of artwork on your walls, you’ll need to balance the size of each print to create a gallery wall effect.

Stick To Your Style

Though you may like a mix of various styles, placing modern art in your old Victorian home may be too jarring. You’ll want to purchase wall art that complements your home and personal style.

Keeping a consistent and cohesive style of artwork that blends well with your home can enhance the overall appearance of your room. Be sure to consider lighting, furniture style, and the general aesthetic.

Don’t Forget The Color

Just as it’s essential to keep the style in mind, you don’t want to hang colorful artwork that clashes with the shade on your walls. Sticking to color pallets can help prevent the eye from becoming overwhelmed.

Choosing complementary or monochrome colors can help create a feeling of cohesion. If you’re looking to go bold, you can purchase artwork that’s bright and colorful to create contrast on neutral walls.

Your Guide On How To Choose Wall Art

Buying the best wall art is an investment and can help bring a sense of creativity and self-expression into your home.

At the end of the day, you’ll want to buy wall art that you like. After all, the art is going to be hanging on your walls! If it inspires you and brings you a sense of happiness, that’s all that matters.

If you found this guide about how to choose wall art helpful, you’ll want to visit the rest of our blog. There, you can find more great home and lifestyle tips and tricks.