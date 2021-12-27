Heading To College? Don’t Make These Mistakes

Would you like to avoid the common pitfalls that many people fall into as they prepare to attend college for the first time or return after a longish absence? Fortunately, all it takes is a little planning and organizing to get things right. Of course, everyone has unique career plans and objectives, but there are several universal mistakes that prospective students tend to make if they aren’t careful.

For some, the primary error lies in not doing enough research on schools or academic majors. Others learn the hard way that they should have arranged to cover the cost of their education ahead of time. Once you’re in college, avoid the temptation to isolate yourself and neglect to socialize. Likewise, be cautious about going to the other extreme and treating school as an opportunity to party several nights a week. Here’s a shortlist of what to watch out for as you begin what will almost certainly be the most rewarding and enjoyable time of your life.

Not Researching Schools or Majors

Spend several hours checking out schools, reading faculty resumes, investigating the degrees each institution offers, and learning what major fields of study are available to four-year students. Keep in mind that colleges and universities all tend to specialize in a few academic areas, and many don’t offer majors in every subject. As of late, workers are taking their power back, in the professional world, so you need to also pay some attention to what kind of job you might want post-graduation, and make sure your college of choice can get you to that goal.

Ignoring Finances

Not taking care of the money question in advance can lead to all sorts of problems during school, like having to temporarily drop out if you can’t cover a current tuition bill. Don’t let that happen to you. Instead, get a student loan by working with a private lender several months before classes begin or soon after you decide to attend college. Private lenders can help you obtain excellent rates, offer generous terms, and usually have higher borrowing limits than other lenders. The point is that you should take care of all school related expenses before setting foot in a classroom.

Partying Too Much

Long ago, people referred to a problem called freshman fever, which was an excellent way of describing the tendency of first-year students to party too much. Avoid the temptation, as it’s a fast road to poor grades and possible long-term academic troubles. One solution is to set aside one night per week to go out and socialize, sensibly of course, and reserve the other evenings for study. Use weekend days to get outside, play sports, exercise, and relax.

Isolating

People react to the stress of coursework in different ways. Some become isolated and end up having virtually no social life at all. This extreme and the risks of social isolation are just as troublesome as partying to excess. If you are an isolating type, make it a point to go outside, exercise, and speak with a school counselor if you find it hard to break out of the anti-social cycle.

Not Getting a Mentor

After you’ve been attending classes for a few months, choose an instructor or guidance counselor as a mentor. Some people prefer to ask juniors, seniors, or grad students in their field of study to serve as informal advisors. If you keep at it, you’ll eventually find a perfect fit.