Best Creatine For Men_ Top 5 Creatine Powders

Creatine is a substance that is naturally found in the body. That’s right, we all have creatine inside of us. If you want to get into the chemical makeup of creatine, it’s a blend of three amino acids: Arginine, Methionine & Glycine

That being said, our bodies need creatine to function properly. It’s fuel for muscles, providing the energy needed to move. When the body has adequate creatine levels, muscles are capable of extraordinary movements!

How Does Creatine Work?

Creatine is like an amino acid in the way that it works. It targets the processes related to contraction of muscles. Muscle contraction is fueled by ATP, or adenosine triphosphate. Most of the time, your body has just enough ATP to last for 10 seconds.

If you start taking creatine phosphate, you give your body additional phosphate molecules to make more ATP. This results in a boost in performance and allows your workout to be more intense. Additionally, when you have boosted ATP and ADP levels, your body can work at a higher capacity.

There have been several studies that indicate that creatine could help augment energy efficiency. Additionally, it has been proven to improve training intensity and recovery rates. By taking creatine, you are improving your overall performance during workouts.

Types of Creatine

Just as there are several different amino acids, you will also find that there’s a variety of types of creatine. They are as follows: Creatine Monohydrate, Creatine Ethyl, Ester Creatine Hydrochloride, Buffered Creatine, Creatine Magnesium Chelate & Liquid Creatine

What Science Says about Creatine

Over the years, there has been plenty of research that has gone into creatine. Most of these studies indicate powerful benefits related to creatine. Following are some of the benefits that have been discovered:

Maximization of sprint speed and lift speed Builds muscle Improved performance during workout Increased muscle mass Improved rate of recovery Reinforces joint health Improved cardiovascular health Enhanced cognitive health & performance Protects brain function Promotes healthy blood sugar levels

Who Should Use Creatine?

After reviewing the benefits of creatine, it’s clear that this supplement is beneficial for all ages and health conditions. However, not everyone will get the most from it.

Anyone looking to: maximize muscle gains, reach their full-strength potential, wanting to bulk up, increase lean muscle mass, improve overall brain power, cognition, and focus, improve their rate of recovery, break their workout plateaus

What are the Side Effects of Creatine?

As mentioned in the beginning, creatine is a naturally occurring compound within your body. This is what fuels muscles, allowing them to carry out extraordinary movements.

Overall, individuals who participated in creatine studies didn’t have any side effects. In fact, some studies have even indicated that taking high doses of creatine doesn’t have any detrimental side effects. That being said, there is one side effect that has been associated with creatine use: weight gain.

This is not referring to fat though- but lean body mass. When you start using creatine, your body will want to build muscle. Since muscle weighs more than fat, this will lead to weight gain.

However, if you do have a severe medical condition such as high blood pressure, kidney disease, or liver disease, you may want to avoid using creatine until you have a conversation with your medical professional.

What is the Recommended Dosage of Creatine?

Most of the creatine supplements on the market contain 4 to 6 grams of creatine in each serving and the recommended dosage is two servings each day. Most people take one pre-workout and the other post-workout.

On maintenance days, when they are not working out, people typically cut back to one scoop or even a half scoop. Some may be concerned that this decreases the benefits of creatine- but that’s not the case. Studies have proven that you can take as little as 3 grams per day and still reap the benefits of this supplement.

There is a catch: taking too much will create full saturation at some point. This would mean the excess would be a waste. Therefore, you should not take more than 20 grams of creatine per day.

Factors to Consider in a Creatine Supplement

There are lots of creatine supplements on the market and each of them claims to be better than all the rest. This can make it difficult to choose. However, there are a few things that should be considered when you are making your choice. We’ll look at those below:

Types of Creatine

As mentioned earlier, there are several types of creatine on the market. Most of the supplements use creatine monohydrates, which combines one molecule of creatine with one molecule of water. Some formulas have more than one, typically combining creatine monohydrate with one or more of the others.

Your body will react and absorb the creatine differently based on the combination. For example, a combination of creatine monohydrate and creatine HCL will be different than a supplement with 5 types of creatine.

Value

As we said, creatine naturally occurs in your body from amino acids. Therefore, it doesn’t make sense for a creatine supplement to cost more than it should. Consider the value and the number of servings each one can provide.

Typically, supplements that are pure creatine will cost more than others- but this doesn’t mean they are not a good value.

Manufacturer Reputation

There are many manufacturers that have been around for a long time and have a good track record. Many times, the supplements from these manufacturers have stood the test of time. Often, medical professionals will point to these.

Transparency

The best supplements have nothing to hide. They list all ingredients on the label, as well as the recommended dosages. That being said, the lower quality options will leave the lower quality ingredients off the list, which makes it difficult to determine dosages.

Honesty in Advertising

You may hear some creatine supplement brands advertise that theirs will supercharge your muscles overnight. Others claim to have included all amino acids in their formula. The truth is you won’t turn into Hulk after taking these supplements.

Creatine Dosages

In order for a creatine supplement to be effective, it needs to contain at least 3 grams per serving. The best ones contain 5 or more grams per serving. The creatine supplements we’ve mentioned here fall within the range of 3 to 10 grams per serving.

Filler Ingredients

The best creatine supplements only provide your body with creatine. They don’t include stimulants, protein, or filler ingredients. On the other hand, some of them do contain electrolytes, which is not a filler ingredient. This will help your body absorb creatine.

Texture/Mixability

Most creatine supplements are in a powder form, which means they need to be combined with liquid to consume them. Therefore, mixability needs to be considered. After all, you don’t want to have to mix for a long time to get the clumps out.

Additionally, texture is another factor. If the texture isn’t pleasant, you won’t enjoy using it and you might give up on it.

Finally, taste matters. Flavored creatine is fine- but the unflavored options give you the ability to use creatine in a variety of beverages.

Absorbability

The final factor to keep in mind when considering a creatine supplement is the absorbability. This relates to how well/quickly your body absorbs the creatine. It is at it’s highest with micronized creatine, which is when the size of the molecules are reduced- which makes it easier for the body to absorb.

Top 5 Best Creatine Supplements for Men

Below, we’ll take a look at what we believe are the top 5 best creatine supplements for men.

XWERKS LIFT

XWERKS LIFT is everything you want in a creatine supplement. It is pure, micronized creatine monohydrate and contains 80 servings per bag.

Since there was already so much research showing that creatine monohydrate is the most effective, this brand went with that. They did not try to re-vamp their product and bring something new to the market.

Each serving of XWERKS LIFT provides a high level of creatine monohydrate. It can be combined with a pre-workout beverage, smoothie, or anything else you enjoy when working out.

Each package contains 80 servings, which if you are using two servings per day, it will last you a little over a month. Each serving contains 5 grams of creatine.

Official Website

CRN-5 Creatine by CrazyBulk

This brand provides a variety of products for building muscle mass, losing weight, and gaining weight. The CRN-5 Creatine is one of the most well-known on the market. This creatine supplement provides 10.2 grams of creatine per serving and has 30 servings per package. CRN-5 promises more strength, better performance in HIIT, and improved muscle strength.

While all creatine supplements contain creatine monohydrate, CRN-5 contains 5 types of creatine, which gives you maximum efficiency during your workouts. These 5 types are:

Creatine monohydrate, Creatine citrate pyruvate, Creatine ethyl ester, Tri-creatine malate & Creatine hydrochloride

In order to improve hydration and replenishment following a workout, this supplement also includes electrolytes (magnesium, sodium, and potassium).

Onnit Creatine

At this time, Onnit is one of the greatest brands on the market, so it’s no surprise that they provide an excellent creatine formula. Their creatine monohydrate will help improve your performance in the gym by helping you improve your strength and gain muscle.

There are 30 servings per container and each serving contains 5 grams of micronized creatine monohydrate.

Since ATP product is assisted by creatine, the functioning of this supplement is a lot like other high-ranking supplements on our list. The implication is that you’ll get significant power growth and repetitions on your weight-lifting workouts, as well as lean muscle mass and strength gains.

Performance Lab Maintain

Performance Lab Maintain is not a powdered supplement like the others on our list, but a capsule. In order to see muscle growth, you’ll need to take 6 to 10 capsules per day. A 6-capsule serving contains approximately 3,000 milligrams of creatine, which is less than the other supplements listed here. Since it’s more convenient to take, many people do prefer the capsule over the powder.

In addition to the creatine, this supplement contains 1,600 milligrams of beta-alanine. This compensates for the lower amount of creatine. This has been shown to be one of the most efficient alternatives on the market if you prefer a capsule over powder. A word of caution: it is a bit more expensive than others because each package only contains 10 (6 capsule) servings.

Cellucor Creatine Monohydrate

One of the most popular supplement brands on the market is Cellucor. This brand has an exceptional history, and their creatine supplement does not disappoint. The package of Cellucor Creatine Monohydrate contains 72 servings.

Since Cellucor has micronized their creatine monohydrate to improve absorption and consumption, they are comparable with many of the other high-quality creatine formulas on the market.

This supplement has been developed to help your body metabolize it faster, which makes it one of the most well-known creatine products on the market.

Frequently Asked Questions about Creatine for Men

As with anything else, people often have questions when it comes to creatine for men and we’re going to look at a few of these below.

What is meant by creatine loading?

Creatine loading is when you consume a higher dosage of creatine during the bulking phase and lower dosage during the maintenance phase. For example, during the bulking phase, you take 20 grams of creatine and 5 grams during the maintenance phase.

When should creatine be taken?

Honestly, when you take creatine is not relevant. Most experts recommend that you should take a large dose before working out to help with performance and a small dose after to help with recovery.

How should creatine be taken?

You will find that creatine comes in three forms: two are powders (flavored or unflavored), which can be mixed with water (flavored) or other beverage (unflavored). They can even be added to protein shakes.

The third form of creatine is capsules, and you’ll need to take at least 2 capsules per day with a glass of water.

Will muscle loss occur after creatine consumption is stopped?

You will not lose muscle after you stop using creatine. However, you will find that you’ll lose a couple of pounds of water weight. This is because creatine forces your body to hold on to water and once you stop using it, that water will shed.

Does creatine affect the functioning of the kidneys?

Most studies indicate that there are no detrimental effects on the body with large doses of creatine for an extended period of time. However, there are a few studies that indicate there could be an effect on kidney functioning of those who suffer from kidney problems already.

Conclusion

Creatine is naturally found within the body. However, in some cases, supplementation is necessary- especially if you’re doing HIIT workouts or heavy lifting. There are several things that you should keep in mind when considering a creatine supplement. Hopefully, we have been able to help you find the best creatine supplement to meet your needs.