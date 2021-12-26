Iowa Heartlanders to begin three-game homestand Sunday

The Heartlanders will face the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday and Monday before they take on the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday.

Iowa forward Kris Bennett shoots the puck during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and Indy Fuel at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Bennet scored two goals. Iowa won 5-3.

After a week break, the Iowa Heartlanders return to the ice Sunday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The 8-13-2-1 Heartlanders will take on the 10-13 Kansas City Mavericks at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game marks the start of a three-match homestand for the Heartlanders. Iowa will play all three of its upcoming home games in a span of four days.

“Break comes at a good time for a lot of guys,” Iowa assistant coach Derek Damon said. “It’s been a hard three months. We’ve been going three games a week, for the most part, since we’ve started. That’s a hard schedule. They have to do whatever to keep their bodies in shape and their mind sharp and fresh. So, whenever you have a chance to get four or five days off, it’s a good thing.”

The Heartlanders’ first official post-break practice came the evening of Dec. 25.

Before the break began, Iowa was hitting its stride. The Heartlanders had won four of their last six games.

Iowa is now just one game behind the Indy Fuel in the ECHL Central Division standings. The Heartlanders have been in last place in their division for most of the season. With a win Sunday, Iowa could claw its way out of the bottom of the standings.

In each of their last nine games, the Heartlanders haven’t let an opponent score more than four goals. In its first 15 contests, Iowa allowed nine of its foes to score five or more goals.

“I think it’s a combination of everybody working together,” Damon said of Iowa’s defensive improvement. “The forwards are helping out the D. The D are doing a better job of holding their gaps and making sure we’re a harder team to play against on our end, especially. Then, our goaltenders are also making timely saves, and that’s the recipe. Whenever you get that, you start to become more efficient and more successful.”

The Heartlanders’ two starting goaltenders have played well this season. Both Trevin Kozlowski and Hunter Jones have been called up by the Iowa Wild — the Heartlanders’ American Hockey League affiliate — at least once this year.

Iowa’s captain, forward Kris Bennett, has also played for the Wild this season.

“It’s just finding, when we don’t have that full lineup, to still produce wins and play good hockey,” defenseman Riese Zmolek said. “Obviously, having [Bennett] back was a big boost.”

Following Sunday’s 3 p.m. game, the Heartlanders will hit the ice to take on the Mavericks again on Monday at 7 p.m.

Iowa’s last game of the homestand will come Wednesday. The Heartlanders will take on the Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m.

To keep its pre-break hot streak going, Damon said his Heartlanders team will have to stick to the formula that was helping it win games a little over a week ago.

“It’s not a secret recipe,” Damon said. “It’s doing the things we talk about, preach, especially what [head coach] Gerry [Fleming] preaches every day. It’s doing the right things that make us successful. That’s working hard, working hard for each other, make sure we’re executing, and at the end of the day, all you can do is what you can control and that’s your work ethic.”