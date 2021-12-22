Why Were Martial Arts So Popular in the 90s-00s?

Many trends that stood out in the 1990s and 2000s evolved from the magical 1980s era, including baggy clothes, pop music, and sci-fi, with barely any internet and minimal sensitivity. Out of the many things going on at the time, one thing seemed to stand out the most – martial arts. The martial arts revolution kicked off before the 90s, with former years shedding light on this way of life and producing stars in the field like Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Jackie Chan. However, it was not until this era that the niche really took off in the entertainment scene and could be found all over the place in video games, movies, TV shows, cartoons, comic books, and more. Here are a few possible reasons why.

Depiction as a Coping Mechanism

Martial art films from the 1990s and 2000s emphasised the practice as a way to keep negativity at bay. Often, protagonists pick up the skill to stay away from crime, drugs, discouragement, and bad choices. It was considered one of the coolest hobbies that came with respect, honour, and adoration, pushing people to take it up in real life. It drove home the idea of staying focused and applying concentration to achieve any goal when faced with situations that seem discouraging to accomplish. Martial arts were heavily marketed as the best way to deal with anger and frustration, making it a hot topic whose glory most film and video game makers wanted to bask in.

Mesmerising Artistry

Even if martial arts did not capture audiences with internal issues and emotional topics like insecurities, anger, love, or abuse, they were most likely enthralled by how it was performed. There were people breaking bricks and walls, knocking out opponents with blows and pokes, and heightening senses like sight or hearing if others were deprived. Most showcases of the fighting technique invited audiences to interact with different fundamentals of thinking outside the box to survive.

Numerous Sub-Genres Rolled into One

Martial arts refer to many systems for training and combat, ranging from self-defence to military and law enforcement. Due to the genre’s popularity in the media in the 1990s and 2000s, audiences could explore different forms of the practice without being boxed into one category. Some forms of martial arts that rose to popularity during the time include:

Kung Fu – gained notoriety through film and TV through famous practitioners like Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li.

Karate – arguably the most well-known form of martial arts, and it involves powerful kicks, punches, and blocks.

Judo – a more modern kind of martial arts influenced by most that came before. It is currently a competitive sport in Australia.

Jiu-Jitsu – used to defeat an armed opponent using no weapon or only a short one with tactics like blocking, fulcrum throws, and striking.

Encouraged Healthy Living

The 90s were a time of recovery from the wild ride of previous decades when harmful practices like smoking and heavy drinking were widely embraced. Martial arts were at the forefront of advocating for physical, emotional, and mental well-being, sometimes serving as the primary reason characters signed up for training. Audiences could follow their journey of consistent training and see how it conditioned them to have the strength and stamina to fight back. Many martial art stars also proved that one could stay strong, flexible, and active with age, even in real life. To date, Chuck Norris, Van Damme, Jackie Chan, and several others are still a testament to the practice’s benefits.

Showcased as Self Defence Instead of a Weapon

In most cases, martial arts were emphasised as a form of self-defence rather than a weapon. Most of the characters signing up to learn the craft had personal safety as the main driving factor for training. Violence was a harsh reality in most of their environs, and martial arts equipped them with skills to drive up their chances of survival. Also, it taught people risk avoidance to deal with situations that involved bullying.

Focused Heavily on Positivity and Self Discipline

Martial art films and TV shows are often built on the premise of individual character dilemmas like teamwork, trust, revenge, disability, personal vendettas, and troubled youth. In the end, audiences could collect moral lessons and encouragement, initiating one of the best forms of positivity. In most cases, the inspiration quotes were just as important to adults as they were to kids. What stood out was not how fancy the weapons used in battle or the outfit aesthetics. Most major cinematic releases included powerful words of wisdom given by a master in the field. In the long run, the viewer connected how the character’s fighting elevated their mentality and thinking, helping them win. Also, such films emphasised the importance of consistent training and practice to master the craft.

Conclusion

