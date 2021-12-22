Sports betting: which sports earn the most money

Sports betting has recently risen in popularity and has largely been facilitated by the internet as well as new technologies like mobile phone apps that allow gambling access much easier than before. Sportsbooks are everywhere online now, making it easy for computer and mobile device viewing. You are also afforded options to offer live wagers if you wish to place your bets as soon as you spot something happening during a game. A massive part of sports betting is choosing a great sport to bet on so if you’re new to sports betting and want to know which sports are best, this article will list a few options.

Horse racing

Horse Racing is a performance sport that involves 2 or more horses that are ridden by jockeys over a certain distance. There are 7 divisions of horse racing, one of them being hurdle racing, which takes place at Cork racecourse according to British Racecourses for example, and there are over a dozen types of horse racing bets to choose from. Horse Racing is a great sport to bet on because there is money to be made and if you do sufficient research on the horse as well as the jockey, you can easily make an informed decision.

Tennis

Tennis is a competitive game where 2 or 4 players hit a ball with tennis rackets over a net that is stretched across the court. Each player gets a turn to hit the ball over the net and into the other player’s court. You have to ensure that the ball is kept inside the lines and you have to avoid touching the net. You also need to hit the ball after only one bounce and you win by two. There are 8 major leagues including:

i. Wimbledon

ii. US Open

iii. French open

iv. Australian open

v. Summer gates tennis tournament

vi. WTP Finals

vii. ATP finals

viii. Laver Cup

Tennis does not bring in a lot of bets because it is not a popular sport in the US however it is profitable with big money to be won. There are 6 types of tennis bets and there are 3 types of tennis matches including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Tennis is a great sport for beginners to bet on because it is considered one of the easiest sports to bet on as well as the easiest to predict a winner. You will however need to consider the odds. Overall, research is very easy.

MMA

Mixed Martial Arts, also referred to as cage fighting, is a combat sport that is full contact and very violent. Fighters can strike, grab, use boxing and kickboxing techniques as well as various other forms of martial arts. There are 8 weight divisions in total and 6 different betting options. This sport is a great sport to bet on because bettors have a good opportunity to win big if they dedicate themselves to research. Research is fairly easy, you just need to shop around for different betting odds and be strategic when you are wagering.

Football

Football, also known as soccer, is a team sport that involves kicking or sometimes handling a ball. There are 2 teams and each team has 11 players who work together to try and score a goal without using their arms and hands. The team with the highest score wins. Football has more than 140 leagues and more than 480 divisions. You will find over 10 different types of football bets with a variation of football matches including beach football. This sport is considered one of the best sports to bet on because of its popularity and great odds. It’s also easy to research the players and the team which will help you make an informed decision.

Boxing

Boxing is another famous combat sport involving two people that wear protective gloves and mouth guards. Throughout the match, each player throws punches at one another in a boxing ring. There are 17 divisions in boxing and different weight divisions as well. Each match consists of 12 rounds and each round lasts 3 minutes for men and 2 minutes for women. Boxing betting is very popular, especially around high-profile fights. Overall, this is considered a great sport to bet on because top fights do not occur often.