Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, 93-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray led the team in points with 20 and led in rebounds with ten.

The Iowa defense did not allow a Southeastern Louisiana player to score more than 15 points. Iowa forward Flip Rebraca had eight defensive rebounds and two blocks. As a team, Iowa had 50 rebounds and three blocks.

Iowa will host the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.