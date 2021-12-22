10 Best Proxy Server Services (Free & Paid)

If you want to be able to be online without anyone knowing, then you need to use a proxy. The good news is that there are plenty out there, but the bad news is that there are only so many servers that you can trust to do a good job.

Let’s review the best proxy services so that you can set yourself up for anonymity and success.

Bright Data

Bright Data is a very well-known proxy server service in the industry, and it’s known mainly for having one of the biggest proxy pools, so that you’re never going to run out of proxies to use. They can help you with many different locations around the world as well, and you can even request a demo of their features. They have more than 700,000 datacenter IP addresses around the world, and they can help you with mobile proxies too, which isn’t something that every company out there offers. These guys have a great reputation among their clients.

PrivateProxy.me

The next proxy server service on our list is great if you want to obtain clean proxies that are private, and you want to be able to use them for a number of different things, including bots, research, and data scraping. They can also help you with unmetered bandwidth, and we love that they are free to start with. Then, it’s going to cost you $9 a month, which is more than reasonable, and they even have a system where you can swap out your proxy once a month, so that you don’t have to be using the same proxy every time.

Proxy-Seller

Proxy-Seller is great if you want to be able to access advanced proxies that are going to get the job done, and they offer their clients a great service when it comes to things like location coverage. They also have a package that is super flexible, and their proxies are available with convenient terms, so that you can switch them out if you want to. They also have a number of ways for you to pay, and they offer their clients regular discounts. Additionally, this server offers support for HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols.

Smartproxy

The next proxy server service on our list is great if you want to be able to get your hands on residential IP addresses that are actually legit. They have some of the best in the industry, and they have more than 40 million IP addresses in their proxy pool. They also have unlimited threads that you can scrape and automate, and they have a uptime of 99.99%. They even offer their services in a browser extension, meaning that you don’t have to download anything to use them. They can help you with datacenter proxies as well if you need this type of proxy.

Hide.me

You know that you’re going to get a good deal with a proxy server service when their name is ‘Hide.me’. This server can help you as one of the best proxy providers out there, and they say that they offer leak protection for their clients, which is usually reserved for VPNs. They also work well with Chrome and Firefox, and can help you as a fast and reliable option. One of the best things about being a browser extension is that you don’t have to download them to use them, and they also help you unblock any website that you need unblocking.

IPVanish

IPVanish is helpful as a proxy server service because they are a great option if you don’t want to use a VPN but you still want to stay anonymous online. They can help you change your IP address really easily, and they can also help you with free proxies that offer a super-fast connection speed. You can access all websites that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to, and they also talk about on their website how they can work with data from any program, protocol, of kind of traffic. They have more than 40,000 IP addresses for you to choose from.

IPRoyal

IPRoyal is not just one of the best proxy server services, but they are ethical as well, which is always nice if this is something that you care about. They say that all of the people in their proxy pool are genuine users that they source from all over the world, and they also say that they are free for you to use, which is always nice. We love that they can help their clients with automatic IP rotation, and they offer a long list of different proxies that you can make the most of, including dedicated residential proxies.

Oxylabs

Oxylabs are going to help you as one of the most well-known proxy server services in the industry, and they can help you with their advanced datacenter, as well as the fact that they have a lot of residential proxies on board that you are going to want to check out. They can also help you with market research and ad verification as well if you need it. There are plenty of packages to choose from with these guys, and their features come with really good customer support, which is hard to come by in an industry like this.

Smart DNS Proxy

The next proxy server service on our list is the type that is great if you are looking for a bit of help unblocking content, and you want to be able to keep your private data safe and secure. They can help you with proxies on every device that you use, which means that they have proxies for both desktop and mobile. They offer quick browsing and streaming, and they can help you unblock geo-restricted information, which is helpful. They even offer connections for more than one site at the same time. Their coverage is in more than 195 countries.

NetNut

NetNut can help you with many different things when it comes to being a proxy server service. We love that they can help companies and businesses that are wanting help with some of the best residential proxies in the industry. They want to be able to do everything with a high level of anonymity, and they also want to enhance their web experience. They offer features for residential and static IP addresses. They offer unlimited concurrent connections, and they also offer stick session support and rotating support, so that you don’t have to use the same proxies all the time.

—–

Being able to use a proxy server service that is going to keep you safe and anonymous online is really important, and whether you are using it for personal or professional use, it’s going to take your activity a long way.

Perhaps you are trying to unblock a website, or scrape data; whatever it is that you need, a proxy server service can help you. Choose from the list that we have above and know that you’re in good hands with every single one of them.