What Are the Best Places to Visit in Austria in Winter?

Austria is home to some of the most spectacular natural wonders on the European continent. It is not hard to see then why the central European nation of just under nine million people is such a winter destination.

Replete with dramatic mountains and pristine alpine lakes and forests, Austria attracts thousands of visitors during the winter season who are into skiing, hiking, and just experiencing the culture during the festive, chilly season.

For any travelers who are considering a trip this winter to experience Austria, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First and foremost among those items is to consider the health and safety measures that Austria is currently implementing. For starters, any visitor to Austria who is arriving into the country from outside of Europe must obtain a pre-travel clearance certificate in addition to any other visa requirements for Austria that they are subject to.

After all of your travel documentation has been approved, you will be ready to start experiencing all that Austria has to offer. Read on to learn more about the best places to visit in Austria during the winter season so you can start planning your holiday today.

Why Visit Austria Around the Holiday Season?

With the entire world suffering from pandemic fatigue, a responsible and safe trip abroad could be just the answer. Especially if that trip comes around the Christmas season, reminding us all of the values we cherish and inspiring a bit of cheer and joy.

Thanks to its snowy weather and charming Christmas markets, Austria is an ideal place for a winter getaway. The question as to where in Austria is best during the coldest months comes down to what you are interested in doing and seeing.

For example, the Christmas markets spread throughout the country offer magical sights and tastes to anyone who visits. Whether you are there on your own or with family, friends, or a romantic partner, there is no shortage of fun to be had at these spectacles.

While it is true that Vienna has some of the biggest and most expansive Christmas markets, the capital city is far from the only place in Austria that boasts markets worth visiting.

It would be understandable if you were uneasy about spending time in a big city such as Vienna. So, if you aim to hit the smaller, more charming towns and villages that Austria has to offer but are worried you will miss out on the best markets, fear not. There are brilliant markets spread throughout the entire country and they all offer something special.

So, with that in mind, which smaller Austrian cities, towns, or villages should be on your list?

Visiting Salzburg: What Is There to Do or See?

For such a small city (Austria’s fourth-largest) Salzburg has many reasons to entice visitors to make the trip.

The principal reason is the city’s relationship with music. Home to Mozart, perhaps the greatest classical composer of all time, Salzburg embraces its history and mixes it with the contemporary to offer its residents and visitors alike a harmonious experience, no matter the time of year.

The streets are often filled with musicians who are either hoping to earn some cash or just offering their gifts to passersby. What better time of year than the Christmas season to have your life infused with the beautiful sounds of talented musicians as they ply their trade to the masses.

Aside from the musicality of the place, Salzburg is a beautiful place built into the natural landscape. There are lakes and rivers and mountains in abundance nearby and it is a great city to mix and match the urban with the natural.

For architecture lovers, there are few cities of this size in Europe that have as many beautiful places to see and visit. Chief among the can’t-miss buildings in Salzburg is the Fortress Hohensalzburg, which is a gigantic castle overlooking the city center.

Hit the Slopes in the Austrian Alps

The exclamation point on any wintery trip to Austria would have to be a skiing holiday. Fortunately, there are a ton of top-notch resorts and mountains that are easily accessible and well worth a visit.

Perhaps the most famous town to use as a proverbial basecamp for a skiing adventure is the city of Innsbruck. Known as the capital of the Austrian Alps, Innsbruck is almost too charming and beautiful to handle.

From the pastel, multi-colored buildings to the gorgeous mountainous scenery, whether you are intending to go skiing or not, this quaint town is well worth a visit.

Innsbruck is no doubt worth seeing in summer, especially considering all of the great hiking trails around. However, a trip to see it in its snowy glory should be atop anybody’s Austrian bucket list.