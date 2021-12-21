Iowa City Police arrest suspected shooter

The Iowa City Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired and discovered the suspected shooter along with a gunshot victim at a residence Tuesday morning.

Iowa City Police arrested a suspected shooter at 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday after multiple reports of shots fired at 402 Fairchild St., according to a press release Tuesday.

Officers entered the house and found the suspected shooter on the second floor and an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

The injured party has been hospitalized for his wounds.

Charges have not been filed against the suspected shooter, but the Iowa City Police Department said in the release they are pending.

Iowa City police do not believe the incident is a threat to public safety.