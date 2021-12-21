How+CBD+Companies+Can+Be+More+Eco-Conscious

The CBD industry is growing rapidly, with more companies springing up and bringing a noticeable increase in demand. For many years, this industry has been widely considered a sustainable and “green” one. But how true is this claim exactly?

While this may have been true a few years ago, this isn’t exactly the case right now. Several companies have thrown all caution to the air, introducing harmful growing and production practices. Thus, the next consumer who wants to pick up an American Shaman CBD product might find themselves perusing the label just to be sure they’re buying a sustainable product.

This brings us to the big question: how can CBD companies be more eco-conscious? Let’s take a look at some sustainable practices that CBD brands can and should adopt:

Growing their own plants

Although growing your own plants is a more labor-intensive option than purchasing them from growers, it’s certainly more eco-conscious. Companies that grow their own plants have control over their production – from the planting stage to the harvesting and packaging stages.

But how exactly is this beneficial? Well, it’s simple. Many commercial growers tend to use petrochemical fertilizers to aid growth and pesticides to get rid of pests. Unfortunately, this practice only kills microorganisms, contaminates the soil, and destroys sustainability potential. In the long run, the ecosystem suffers.

By growing their own cannabis plants, companies can take charge of the entire process, limit the use of harmful chemicals, and protect the environment.

Regenerative farming

Speaking of self-farming, companies that decide to take this route can further protect the environment by practicing regenerative farming.

As a rule, growing cannabis – just like any other plant or culture – can be really harsh on the environment. It could potentially reduce water retention and strip the soil of its natural nutrients. This is where regenerative farming comes in.

Basically, this process involves incorporating sustainable farming practices that restore degraded soil biodiversity and organic matter. In the long run, these practices strengthen the soil, thereby increasing and improving its ability to sustain plants. The end result? Companies won’t have to resort to using artificial fertilizers anymore.

Green packaging/recycling

After extracting and producing CBD products, the next step is packaging. Unfortunately, this is one sector that seems to be doing the most harm to the environment. Plastic packaging (which some companies still use) can be extremely detrimental to the planet. Since these single-use plastic packages are rarely recycled, they often end up in plastic landfills.

However, CBD companies can change this narrative and go for more sustainable packaging methods and options. For instance, you could limit the use of plastics, using it only when necessary. Instead, go for recyclable packaging materials such as glass containers and recycled papers. You could also integrate a send-back initiative where customers get rewards if they return the product packaging after use. By using eco friendly cosmetic packaging, you can help your company to recycle more and damage the ecosystem less.

Another aspect to consider when it comes to green packaging is PR boxes. You should also use recycling materials or initiate a send-back request when sending out any PR box, meaning that influencers will have to return the product packaging after using the product. This will help to significantly cut down on waste and protect the environment from further damage.

Using solar and wind energy

Have you ever thought of using sustainable energy in CBD production? If you haven’t, now is the perfect time to hop on this train. Today, more and more CBD companies are beginning to incorporate solar and wind energy in production.

Thus, you can actually create your own energy by building wind turbines or setting up solar panels. By creating your own sustainable energy, you can reduce your carbon footprint and make your community a safer and cleaner place to live. A win-win for everyone!

Investing in Farmer Education

Although self-farming is typically the way to go when it comes to eco-conscious production practices, it’s not always achievable. Also, not every company has the required resources for growing their own plants.

As such, a great way to protect the planet despite this hurdle is to invest money in farmer education. By educating interested farmers on the right eco-friendly farming practices that won’t put the environment at risk, you’ll be doing your bit in protecting the environment. You’ll also ensure that your consumers will get the best products free of harmful additives and contaminants.

Final Thoughts

The CBD industry has grown and evolved over the past couple of years. While some companies are joining the fight against global warming and are practicing sustainability, not every company has gotten the memo just yet. Thus, we’ve outlined some eco-conscious approaches that will set more CBD companies on the path to sustainability.

However, it’s not just up to CBD companies to practice sustainability – shoppers have to do their bit as well. In order to be an environmentally conscious shopper, you would need to patronize sustainable brands and recycle as much as you can.