6 Best Dining Destinations in Melbourne

Planning a holiday trip to Melbourne this Christmas? Wondering where to find the best restaurants to treat your taste buds with indigenous and exotic cuisines? With so many restaurants opening up in the last decade, it has become a tad bit difficult to sift the grain from the chaff.



But, no need to fret. Because we have trimmed the fat from a long list and come up with the top six restaurants and bars in Melbourne that we guarantee will give you an experience of a lifetime.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in-

Cutler & Co.: –

Andrew McConnell is one of the most celebrated chefs with a chain of most famous restaurants in the city. The specialty of Cutler & co. is it is the one that gets most of his attention. Cutler & co., among its variety of different dishes, specializes in local cuisines. The seafood-centric bar menu at Gertrude Street screams delicacy and finesse. After a renovation in 2017, Cutler & Co. look fresh even after almost a decade.

Vue de Monde:

Another of Australia’s posh and plush restaurants is Vue de Monde, helmed by celebrity chef Shannon Bennett. While Bennett has lately settled himself as the restaurant’s creative director, chef Hugh Allen has come to don the mantle. The result is a creative and unique take on classical and modern Australian dishes. Furthermore, Vue de Monde has an extensive wine list and private rooms for special guests.

Attica: –

Helmed by Kiwi Chef Ben Shewry, Attica is all its owner-chef is known for its minimal style, disregard for superficial grandiosity, and a delicious blend of modern and indigenous dishes. But, don’t let the appearance of Attica beguile you; Ben Shewry’s innovative dishes, often with tongue-in-cheek titles, are a mark as much of his cheeky personality as of his impeccable sense of culinary delight. Indeed, Attica has imprinted quite an impression on everyone to set foot on this restaurant in the little suburb of Melbourne.

Anchovy: –

Talking of fusion between two cultures, is it a surprise that Australian-Vietnamese Chef Thi Le’s Anchovy is famous for her diverse and delectable fusion dishes? Once a protégé under Andrew McConnell, Thi decided to open her shop front restaurant in 2015. Since then, her signature dishes (tempura vegemite, to name just one of many) have become the distinctive feature of her restaurant. She offers a set menu of eight to ten meals with diverse dishes ranging from bánh bèo to custard apple ice-cream, aside from the plat du jour.

Bar Lourinhã: –

For more than a decade, Bar Lourinha has maintained its position as one of the best restaurants in Melbourne. As the name suggests, chief chef and co-owner Matt McConnell’s Iberian influence is detectable from the courses he offers. It is themed to homage to the bars and tavernas that dot the Mediterranean coast. Serving a diverse range of exotic dishes and inky, redolent wine, it has become the go-to diner of Melbourne residents and tourists alike.

Di Stasio Città: –

45 Spring St, Melbourne isn’t only the end of the town; it is also the end of your hunt for a perfect restaurant in Melbourne. Almost forty years ago, Di Stasio brought the flavor of exquisite Italian dishes to Melbourne. Since then, the veteran vigneron has become a cult figure among the Melbourne gourmet circle. His latest restaurant bears the hallmark of everything that sets him apart from others- a potpourri of contemporary art and colorful murals bedecking the interiors, large plates of pasta, maltagliati, and saltimbocca, of course, excellent customer service for complete satisfaction.

These are our top six picks for a delightful weekend night out with family or friends. So, what are you waiting for? If you are visiting Melbourne this Christmas, reserve a table in advance at any of these top restaurants to experience a holiday of your lifetime. Don’t forget to let us know about your experience. Cheerio!