5 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Recruiting Candidates

If you are a part of the HR team in a company or business, you must be familiar with the process of recruiting candidates who have applied for various positions in your company. But is recruiting really just an interview round with a bunch of questions? Not at all!

Choosing new employees can be a very difficult task that needs to be dealt with carefully. If you end up recruiting someone without proper thinking, you’ll have to let them off sooner or later.

According to a study by the Center for American Progress, it costs nearly 20% of an employee’s salary to replace them. Read on to know some common mistakes to avoid when you are hiring candidates.

1. Inaccurate job description

Even before interviewing candidates, it is necessary to first create a transparent and honest job description in the place you are advertising. If you don’t, you’ll only attract people who are not qualified for the position you are looking for.

A good job description is not just a list of duties to be performed; it also contains key areas of responsibility and the overall purpose of that role. Don’t oversell the position, that is, don’t make it seem as if the job position offers much more than what it actually does.

This will create a false sense of positivity among the candidates. When they actually start working and see that the perks you had written don’t exist, they will leave. Include only the details that are accurate.

2. Not recruiting from within

Sometimes, the most desirable candidate for a particular job is right under your nose! When you fill roles internally, you cut down on a lot of costs. Even the time associated with advertising and printing reduces to zero.

Moreover, an existing employee is already familiar with the company and its workings. They will be a much better fit than someone who has no idea about the office or its environment.

So an existing employee will catch up on the job much quicker and handle the responsibilities well. Recruiting your own people will also morally boost the other employees to work harder and give their best.

3. Relying too much on the interview

Most managers or leaders rely solely on the interview to recruit a potential candidate. But that is definitely not the best method of judging if a person is fit for the job or not. A candidate, especially one straight out of college or university, is more likely to say almost anything to bag a job.

They might say they are extremely skilled in certain lab or computer techniques when in reality they aren’t. Instead of only recruiting on the basis of their CV or resume, give them a small task or exercise to actually test their capabilities. There are many websites that organize such brainstorming tests online.

4. Hiring someone less qualified than you

We often tend to hire or go for candidates with lower qualifications than ours to make ourselves look and feel good. But that creates a negative impact in the long run. Some managers feel threatened that the new employee might overtake their position or work better.

This kind of unhealthy competition will lead to an unhealthier work environment. Considerate and smart managers know that hiring someone with higher qualifications poses absolutely no such threat.

It all depends on the individual and their working abilities. When you hire someone better than you, you improve yourself and learn from them.

5. Rushing too much

Maybe you’re running out of time and you badly need someone to fill a certain position in the office. But rushing the recruitment process hampers the entire process of hiring someone good. Take your time and think about the time and money it will take to train someone new.

If you hire someone in a rush, they might not live up to your expectations and you’ll have to fire them eventually, repeating the entire process again.

Over to you…

