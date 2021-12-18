Photos: No. 14 Iowa women’s basketball vs. UCF

Iowa women’s basketball defeated the University of Central Florida in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 69-61. The Knights held opponents on average to under 50 points entering the contest.

The Hawkeyes won despite turning the ball over 23 times. The Hawkeyes lost the ball five times in the first five minutes. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark called the Knights a good team. “They’re going to force turnovers and that’s what they wanted to do,” Clark said.

Both teams combined for 43 turnovers. UCF forward Masseny Kaba led the game in turnovers with seven. Forward Kate Martin lead Iowa in turnovers with six.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark lead the team in scoring with 21 points. She shot 5-18 from the field. Iowa center Monika Czinano scored 19 of her own after shooting 8-11.

The Hawkeyes will take on Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 21.