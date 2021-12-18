Iowa Heartlanders split road series against the Kansas City Mavericks

The Heartlanders defeated the Mavericks, 3-2, in Saturday’s contest after falling on Friday.

Heartlander forward Kris Bennett knocks down Thunder forward Billy Exell to gain possession of the puck during a hockey game between the Heartlanders and the Wichita Thunder at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Dec. 1, 2021. The Heartlanders lost 3-2 to the Thunder in a shootout.

The Iowa Heartlanders split a two-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

The Heartlanders dropped the first game of the series on Friday, 3-1, but took the victory on Saturday, 3-2.

Forward Kris Bennett, who was reassigned from the Iowa Wild earlier on Saturday, notched the game-winning goal in the third period on a power play.

Forward Joe Widmar recorded his fourth and fifth goals of the season to open the scoring for the Heartlanders.

Goaltender Trevin Kozlowski, who was sent down from the Iowa Wild with Bennett, proved crucial as he stopped 32 out of 34 shots.

The Heartlanders recorded a mere 10 shots, but converted on three.

On Friday, the Heartlanders could not take down the Mavericks with goaltender Jack Berry making his ECHL debut.

The Mavericks rattled off three consecutive goals after the Heartlanders scored to pull away from Friday’s contest.

Heartlander defenseman Riese Zmolek tallied the first professional goal of his career 22 seconds into the second period for the opening score of the night. The goal came from the deep slot during a Heartlander power play.

Big picture

The 8-13-2-1 Heartlanders are tied for sixth place in the ECHL Central Division with the Indy Fuel. Iowa is 12 points behind the division-leading Toledo Walleye.

The victory over the Mavericks on Saturday earned the Heartlanders a 3-2 edge in the season series.

With 48 matchups remaining, the Heartlanders have time to continue increasing their point total in the standings and make a run for the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Physicality continues

The first three games of the series between the Heartlanders and the Mavericks were defined by physicality, and the fourth and fifth games of the series were no different.

During the first period of the Friday contest, four fighting majors were issued — two to each club. Forward Kaid Oliver and defenseman Alex Carlson each received one for the Heartlanders, while forwards Mikael Robidoux and Reid Perepeluk were both granted one for the Mavericks.

At the same time, Robidoux was called for a charging major and a charging game misconduct, leading to a suspension for the remainder of all of Friday’s game. The ECHL announced Saturday afternoon that Robidoux was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended for the night’s game.

In total, 96 penalty minutes were issued between the two games, and the penalties called by the officials included roughing, boarding, tripping, unsportsmanlike conduct, and elbowing.

Up next

The Heartlanders will take the ice again on Dec. 26 at Xtream Arena for a two-game series against the Mavericks. Iowa will finish off the homestand on Dec. 29 against the Tulsa Oilers.