Yoga Burn Review: Everything You Need to Know
December 16, 2021
With fitness being such a hot topic in today’s world, it’s no wonder that many individuals spend a significant amount of their time searching for the best workout routine and set of exercises to get themselves in shape. Yoga has traditionally been one of the world’s most popular fitness practices, and while that popularity remains to this day, many individuals pass over yoga when they are trying to lose weight or tone up their muscles. This is because yoga is typically thought of as a relaxing fitness practice and something to improve flexibility, not burn calories.
These thoughts about yoga may be true to some extent, but it really depends on the type of yoga that you are engaging in. This is where the Yoga Burn system comes in. The Yoga Burn routine is carefully formulated with dynamic sequencing yoga (more on this later) by professional yoga instructor Zoe Bray-Cotton.
With the help of the Yoga Burn system, many individuals have learned how to lose weight, improve their flexibility, and increase muscle tone, all from the convenience of their home. This review will discuss the unique benefits of the Yoga Burn routine and give you a breakdown of the pros and cons of the system so you can decide whether or not the Yoga Burn system is the right choice for you.
What Is Yoga Burn?
Yoga Burn is a unique home workout course that is designed to help women lose weight, tone their muscles, and improve their flexibility. Specifically designed to be progressive and allow individuals to build up their strength and comfort with each pose naturally, Yoga Burn provides a 12-week system for women to follow. By the end of the program, most individuals notice that they have lost weight, appear more toned, and have greater strength than when they started the program.
Yoga Burn uses dynamic sequencing yoga and repetition of classes to help you build up your strength and slowly guide you through each phase of the program. Before you know it, you will be able to perform more intermediate yoga moves and will be taking advantage of your new, toned look.
Who Is Zoe Bray-Cotton?
Zoe Bray-Cotton is a professional yoga instructor with over ten years of experience crafting unique yoga programs for women who want to lose weight, tone their muscles, and improve flexibility. Bray-Cotton has helped to popularize dynamic sequencing yoga, the specific type of yoga used in her Yoga Burn system, in order to help women be challenged as they move through the lessons and burn calories without any special gym equipment or weight training needed.
Bray-Cotton strives to make her fitness workouts accessible to women everywhere by providing her classes in a home workout version. She is also responsible for creating the Yoga Burn Instagram community where women can find fitness tips and support during their fitness journeys with the Yoga Burn system.
The Yoga Burn System
The Yoga Burn system offers three different phases for you to progress through, a key element of dynamic sequencing yoga. Each one has a different focus and builds on the phase before it to fully build up your strength, keep burning calories, and encourage competency of the course material. You can progress from one phase to the next as soon as you feel comfortable and confident with your current phase’s course material.
Foundational Flow
The first phase of the program, ‘Foundational Flow,’ focuses on building up strong yoga foundations. This phase will help you learn how to increase your flexibility and will work to boost your metabolism at a slow rate that is perfect for beginners. It offers an easy way for those with no experience in yoga to become familiar with the poses used in the Yoga Burn program while minimizing the overall chance of injury.
Transitional Flow
The middle phase of the Yoga Burn system, ‘Transitional Flow,’ builds on the yoga basics that you learned during the foundation phase. This helps you build your strength and flexibility in addition to increasing the calories that you burn during each workout. The transitional flow phase also introduces new poses and allows you to see changes in your muscle tone by the end of the phase.
Mastery Flow
The final phase of this program, ‘Mastery Flow,’ relies on the strength, flexibility, and improved metabolism from the previous Yoga Burn phases to ramp up the workout. In the mastery flow phase, you will burn more calories, learn more intermediate and advanced yoga sequences, and start to see real changes in your body by the end of the phase.
The Pros and Cons of the Yoga Burn System
As with all fitness programs, the Yoga Burn system has its own set of pros and cons that you should be aware of. Carefully review both of these elements, as this will help you make the most informed decision possible about this product.
Pros
The following list of pros takes into account all of the benefits that you may be able to potentially experience when investing your time and money into the Yoga Burn system.
● The Yoga Burn system starts slow and is intended for beginners. Between the pose tutorials and the unique phasing of the program, you will learn how to control and strengthen your core.
● The Yoga Burn system doesn’t require any previous practice or experience with yoga, and it is a great choice for anyone who wants to lose weight, tone muscles, and increase flexibility.
● With the Yoga Burn system, you won’t need to worry about going to a gym, paying gym membership fees, or learning how to use special equipment. The entire practice takes place on a yoga mat, and because it is designed for a home workout, you can get fit in any environment that you choose. ● When compared to a gym membership, the Yoga Burn system is relatively cost-friendly, and many individuals in your household can easily participate in it.
● You can easily customize the Yoga Burn program. You can increase or decrease the duration of the program in addition to the length of each individual lesson. You can progress through the phases slowly or quickly depending on your needs, lifestyle, and body condition.
● Yoga Burn is easy on the joints and is designed to progressively improve your body’s strength, all the while burning calories. This makes it a safe home workout and decreases the overall risk of fitness injury.
● Digital copies allow the program to be played anywhere around your home, allowing you to work out in a completely private space or move your yoga practice into a family room so everyone can have a try at the unique Yoga Burn system.
● Yoga Burn is a fitness system only and doesn’t dictate what you should be eating. You can customize your meal plan to help supplement the weight loss encouraged by the program and can follow a diet that works perfectly for your lifestyle and needs. This allows the results of the program to be more dynamic.
● Zoe Bray-Cotton is a professional yoga instructor with more than ten years of experience. Her course is specifically designed to be progressive and easy to follow, and you will be able to benefit from clear, helpful explanations of each pose.
Cons
Make sure to review the following list of cons carefully in order to understand any drawbacks or negatives about the Yoga Burn system that may be dealbreakers for you or your lifestyle.
● The Yoga Burn system is not designed to be an automatic weight loss system or something that you can only put half an effort into. It is a progressive workout program that should be followed for at least the entire twelve weeks if you want to see the best results. That being said, you may see results sooner than twelve weeks or a bit later than twelve weeks, but either way, you will need to be able to use the system consistently.
● Each 45-minute class is not a unique set of poses for the entire time. Instead, each video will be a fifteen-minute course that you repeat three times. Repetition is an essential part of the program and allows you to progress, but some individuals may desire to have a completely unique 45-minute period instead of the three fifteen-minute chunks.
● The Yoga Burn system is designed for beginners and those who have had no yoga experience before. If you are an advanced yoga student or you have a strong history of fitness, this program may not be the best choice for you and likely won’t be challenging enough to see major improvements in your fitness levels or yoga practice.
Yoga Burn FAQs
These frequently asked questions can sum up important facts about the Yoga Burn system and put to rest any lingering worries that you may have about investing in the Yoga Burn routine.
How Does Yoga Burn Work?
As mentioned above, the Yoga Burn system uses a unique style of dynamic sequencing yoga to train your body. Each move builds on previous ones so you can progress from beginner-oriented movements to more advanced yoga poses with ease while toning your muscles and burning calories. The program has three phases that all work to keep your mind engaged and your body adapting and changing to lose weight and help tone your body.
Who Is Yoga Burn Intended For?
The Yoga Burn system is intended for any individual that wants to lose weight, tone muscle, and build up their flexibility without spending long hours in the gym and needing to use workout equipment or weights. Yoga Burn is intended to revitalize your home workouts and can easily fit into your daily schedule, so you don’t need to stick to any strict routine and try to work going to a gym into your day. Instead, decide when you want to follow along with the videos and get to work whenever you are ready.
Can You Do Yoga Burn While Pregnant?
Yes, it is possible for you to follow the Yoga Burn system while pregnant. Each video in all of the phases of the program comes with a list of modifications, so you can easily undertake the workouts during all stages of pregnancy. Additionally, Yoga Burn may help you get back into shape and start regaining your flexibility after having your baby, as all of the workouts can be done at your pace from the comfort of your home.
When Can I See Results From Yoga Burn?
Like with almost every other fitness program, the results you receive will vary based on the individual and other factors, such as diet, genetics, and any other workouts you may be doing while participating in the Yoga Burn program. The Yoga Burn system is designed to give you results in the shortest amount of time, and many individuals do start to see results within a month or two. You may also notice increased flexibility, more muscle tone, and improved strength within this same timeline.
What if Yoga Burn Doesn’t Work?
Sometimes, even the best workout programs just don’t suit your lifestyle and can’t help you reach your fitness goals. If that’s the case with Yoga Burn, you can easily access a refund for your purchase if you contact the customer service line through email or by calling their toll-free number within sixty days after your purchase. A refund will be issued to you within forty-eight hours, and you can continue on your search for the perfect fitness program without losing any of the money you invested into this program.
Our Final Thoughts on Yoga Burn
The Yoga Burn system is a unique way to lose weight, tone up your muscle, and improve your flexibility. The program is designed specifically for women to help them burn calories and achieve their desired fitness goals all from the comfort of their homes. Although like many workout programs, results are varied and depend on a number of factors independent of the program, we give the Yoga Burn system a positive review.
This program is just the right level for beginners and helps you to build up your strength and flexibility gradually, all while losing weight. This program is incredibly beneficial for individuals who don’t have access to a gym or don’t want to invest in costly equipment.
If you choose to combine this program with a specific diet that fits your lifestyle and follow closely to the program (including rest days and working out on the days where you aren’t following the Yoga Burn courses), you will likely be able to achieve great results by the end of the twelve-week program for a much cheaper cost than joining a gym or attending an in-person yoga course.