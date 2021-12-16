The 5 Best Cocktail Bars in Tokyo right now

Are you moving or taking a quick vacation to Japan and want to enjoy yourself? Many people love a good drink, and cocktails are exquisite in Tokyo. Cocktails are not for everyone, but in many cases, you will find that the Japanese love a cocktail every now and then and they have some of the best bars in the world to enjoy them (followed by spot of gaming at the likes of Casino Secret). Let’s take a look at the best 5 cocktail bars that you can visit in Tokyo to get the most out of your visit.

Bar Benfiddich

Bar Benfiddich might not be up everyone’s street, as it’s dressed up as an old-fashioned, but clean and new feeling bar. Equipped with wood and bricks all around, you can find Bar Benfiddich in Nishishinjuku.

Bar Benfiddich serves some very unique cocktails along with rare wines and whiskeys for your tasting pleasure. In most cases, the cocktails cover some of the standard cocktails, but they also employ their own twists using original and rare Japanese flora, spices and herbs to get the most flavor into your drink.

Bar Benfiddich is a family-owned bar run by Hiroyasu Kayama who has been working as a bartender for many years. If you love a dark but prestigious décor along with amazing drinks, then Bar Benfiddich has some of the best cocktails, and the most stylish people, you’ll find in Tokyo.

Bar Trench

Bar Trench is in the top 100 bars in the world, and was ranked 23rd in Asia’s best Bars for 2019. Bar Trench gets its décor from a vintage, but European style with dark timber and dimmed interior but this only adds to the authenticity of the cocktails they serve.

Located in Ebisunishi, Bar Trench servers up a large amount of unique, home-blended cocktails using unusual ingredients, but has all the herbaceous drinks using amaretto, some homemade bitters and even absinthe.

Bar Trench is an amazing place you should visit when in Tokyo, as the service is also second to none. You will be served fast, and pleasurably watching the bartender make your drink in moments. You will never get a frown in Bar Trench which is why we place this so highly on our list.