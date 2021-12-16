The 5 Best Cocktail Bars in Tokyo right now
December 16, 2021
Are you moving or taking a quick vacation to Japan and want to enjoy yourself? Many people love a good drink, and cocktails are exquisite in Tokyo. Cocktails are not for everyone, but in many cases, you will find that the Japanese love a cocktail every now and then and they have some of the best bars in the world to enjoy them. Let's take a look at the best 5 cocktail bars that you can visit in Tokyo to get the most out of your visit.
Bar Benfiddich
Bar Benfiddich might not be up everyone’s street, as it’s dressed up as an old-fashioned, but clean and new feeling bar. Equipped with wood and bricks all around, you can find Bar Benfiddich in Nishishinjuku.
Bar Benfiddich serves some very unique cocktails along with rare wines and whiskeys for your tasting pleasure. In most cases, the cocktails cover some of the standard cocktails, but they also employ their own twists using original and rare Japanese flora, spices and herbs to get the most flavor into your drink.
Bar Benfiddich is a family-owned bar run by Hiroyasu Kayama who has been working as a bartender for many years. If you love a dark but prestigious décor along with amazing drinks, then Bar Benfiddich has some of the best cocktails, and the most stylish people, you’ll find in Tokyo.
Bar Trench
Bar Trench is in the top 100 bars in the world, and was ranked 23rd in Asia’s best Bars for 2019. Bar Trench gets its décor from a vintage, but European style with dark timber and dimmed interior but this only adds to the authenticity of the cocktails they serve.
Located in Ebisunishi, Bar Trench servers up a large amount of unique, home-blended cocktails using unusual ingredients, but has all the herbaceous drinks using amaretto, some homemade bitters and even absinthe.
Bar Trench is an amazing place you should visit when in Tokyo, as the service is also second to none. You will be served fast, and pleasurably watching the bartender make your drink in moments. You will never get a frown in Bar Trench which is why we place this so highly on our list.
High Five
High Five, similarly to Bar Trench, was rated highly in Asia’s best Bars coming first in 2019 and there is no question as to why. High Five has been around for well over a decade and is a small but packed bar with minimal décor.
The reason for the minimal décor is because of the vast number of spirits, ingredients and other liquids they have on display. High Five has hundreds, if not thousands of bottles stacked up behind the counter ready to be made into a perfect cocktail for you. When you enter, you will be shocked to see this array of authentic and rare Japanese collections.
If you don’t want your typical cocktail, you’ll love High Five, as they don’t have a menu. You make your own cocktail; you tell the bartender what you like and they will make it perfect for you. Not only this, but if you’re just visiting, they even have English-speaking bartenders so you can ask for whatever you want, in English.
Mixology Salon
The Mixology Salon isn’t exactly your typical cocktail bar. Off a side street in Chuo City, you will find the small, house-looking Mixology Salon. Although small, and décor signifies no fancy aesthetics, you will find some of the best cocktails throughout all of Japan.
Mixology Salon was founded by a well-experienced mixologist named Shuzo Nagumo and he has revolutionized how cocktails are made. These cocktails are often infused with tea but you truly have to taste them to see what we mean – they are truly amazing and some of the best cocktails we’ve ever had.
If you can find the Mixology Salon, we highly recommend a quick visit and you’ll see why this bar is on our top 5 list of best cocktail bars in Tokyo.
Old Imperial Bar
Although last on the list, the Old Imperial Bar is another bar you need to visit if you head to Tokyo. Found in Chiyoda-ku, this high-end, classy bar features modern and simplistic aesthetics that you’ll be sure to love.
The Old Imperial Bar has some even more beautiful drinks, allowing you to choose from a menu or create your own cocktail with the flavors you love. The Old Imperial Bar also has fantastic service, and you will be served with the utmost respect and well-dressed bartenders that the Old Imperial Bar hire for your service.
If you head into Chiyoda-Ku, make sure you visit this bar for sure!
Something for Everyone
Hopefully some of these bars on this list are bars you can visit in the near future as we’ll sure you’ll love them. Cocktails should be enjoyed in a great atmosphere with great taste and we’re adamant that these bars will not only provide this but will go one step further and amaze you in the world of cocktails, only found in Tokyo (while not forgetting there are other great cities to visit like Kyoto and Hokkaido).