How to build a cannabis business from scratch

Though it is now legal to grow, process, and sell cannabis in a limited number of states, starting a cannabis business from scratch can be difficult. There are many complex regulations and licensing requirements to navigate, and the industry is still relatively new and untested. However, there are also many opportunities in the cannabis market, such as selling marijuana accessories online like Daily High Club for example, especially if you are willing to take risks and think outside the box. Here are a few tips on how to get started in the cannabis industry.

Learn about the laws and regulations for your state

One of the most important things that you have to do in order to build a cannabis business from scratch is to learn about the laws and regulations for your state. This might sound trivial, but marijuana is still considered a controlled substance under federal law, which means that it is illegal, However, states have the autonomy to decide the regulations for operations in the actual state.

There are many things that you will have to keep in mind, such as seed-to-sale tracking, which means that every part of the marijuana plant needs to be accounted for, in order to prevent black market sales. You might be thinking of delivering cannabis to your customers, but some states don’t allow this, and ones that do have heavy regulations, such as only traveling with a certain amount of marijuana. You’ll also need to follow specified routes and have manifests of deliveries, and varying from the routes or not keeping manifests will result in fines or jail time.

Obtain all necessary licenses to operate legally in your state

The next thing that you’ll need to consider is obtaining all the necessary licenses to operate legally in your state. Much like the regulations pertaining to cannabis businesses, getting a license isn’t exactly straightforward. Some states like California will require you to pay a license fee as well as an application fee, which together can cost around $85,000. More than this, some states will require you to have at least $250,000 in liquid capital.

Something to keep in mind is that many states will require you to sign a lease on the property before you apply for a license. This in itself might not sound like such a big deal, however, it can take up to two years or longer to be approved for a license, which means that you’ll be paying for property that you aren’t using. In other words, before starting your cannabis business, you’ll need to have quite a bit of money.

Create a business plan with financial projections and marketing strategies

As mentioned above, starting a cannabis business is not cheap, even if you choose to start your business in a state like Oregon that only has a license and application fee of between 4000 to $10,000, since you’ll most likely be paying quite a bit in rent for the property you need to lease. This means that you need to create a business plan with financial projections and have effective marketing strategies.

Marketing is another area where you might find a few hurdles that hamper your growth. Since marijuana is still a controlled substance, you’re not allowed to openly advertise marijuana products and the related paraphernalia. In addition to this, you might find that different states have different packaging requirements. Some states might ask you to change the picture of edibles on your packaging to fruit whereas another state might say that the image of fruit might be too attractive to children, so you can’t have anything on the packaging.

Hire employees based on their skillset

Finally, one of the most important aspects of starting a cannabis business is making sure that you have employees that have the required skill set in order to provide the best level of service. This might prove to be slightly tricky since the cannabis industry is still relatively new and there’s not exactly formal training for the positions that need to be filled.

Also, taking into consideration that there are many regulations that need to be followed, your employees need to have extensive knowledge of these regulations so that no rules are broken and every procedure is followed.