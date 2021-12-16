Gambling Laws and Regulation in Europe

Europe is a continent with a strong gambling market, and almost every country in Europe allows some form of luck-based games. Gambling is a controversial topic, and there are no right or wrong answers on how it should be handled. This is why there is no universal law in Europe that dictates how countries should handle it. Meaning each country can autonomously regulate gambling activity within its own borders, but in a way that complies with the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Here we will go over a few examples of gambling markets and lows within European countries.

Gambling in Denmark

Denmark is one of the most liberal European markets when it comes to land-based and online gambling. This is mainly because it has a high living standard, and its citizens have lots of disposable income. Meaning, it is an environment where gambling is unlikely to create financial problems for players. There are 3 different categories of gambling here:

Lottery

Combination games – most of the casino content is in this category

Betting

Basically, there is no difference between poker and other casino games here. So, some of the best online casino in Denmark or best online gambling platforms offer poker, slots, and sports betting options all on the same site. Given how popular gambling is here, it’s no wonder that lots of foreign operators want to have their content available in Denmark. They even optimize their sites to accept their currency and translate them to Danish.

Netherlands and Online Gambling

The Netherlands is one of the youngest online gambling markets in entire Europe. They were supposed to open up in summer 2021, but the opening date was pushed back to October 2021. This happened because regulations needed some extra tweaking and finetuning but the Dutch can now finally place bets online and play casino games. The available casino online sites are both from the Netherlands and from other European countries. A number of foreign operators have received permission to operate here, but there are new domestic platforms that are popping on this market as well.

Gambling Market in Belgium

Belgium is a country where online gambling has been legal since 2011. However, they made this form of entertainment a strong force for driving the economy. First of all, it’s illegal to gamble on an unlicensed site or app, so they really want to push people towards licensed operators. That being said, a lot of available operators are from Belgium. If you are to look at the operators on the best uitbetalend online casino list in Belgium you will discover that all of them have been licensed in this country. Furthermore, in order to be granted a license, you need to have a brick and mortar establishment on Belgium soil. This way they can create more jobs, and ensure that all of those businesses are taxed properly.

This is admittedly the best model for handling these businesses. Yet, it cannot be applied everywhere in Europe because there is a strong discrepancy among the living standards, and some countries simply view this activity as bad. Additionally, it’s not an easy thing to regulate, so without the resources to create an infrastructure for online casinos and sportsbooks, it’s difficult to establish a domestic market. Lastly, you need to have lots of enthusiasts for foreigners to want to incorporate their own company in your backyard.

Conclusion

These were some examples of different gambling markets in Europe. As a popular form of entertainment regulators constantly encounter new hurdles that they need to overcome, and laws are often adjusted to increase security. European countries with the higher living standard are more open to this form of entertainment and don’t antagonize it as much. In poorer areas, people tend to view this as means of financial stability, and the number of problem gamblers is higher. As a result, the activity is more restricted there.