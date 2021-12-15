What+Does+Pre+Workout+Do

In the fitness world, pre-workout is like running: you either love it or you hate it. Some of us fitness fiends look forward to that face-tingling, heart pumping, let’s test our one-rep maxes rush that pre-workout can bring you while others…not so much.

Whether you’re a 5:00 am-er or a 5:00 pm-er, there are benefits of using pre-workout before your next training session.

What is pre-workout?

Put simply, a pre-workout supplement is a mix of nutrients, vitamins, and amino acids. This is great because these are also the same ingredients we need to develop more muscle and to help us recover faster, so we can get back out there. But pre-workout is almost always mixed with a stimulant like caffeine, to help you get that boost of energy you want on high-intensity training.

Why should I take pre-workout?

Depending on the type of training you do, pre workouts can be taken to enhance endurance and stamina, or they can be focused on building muscle and strength. For some, it’s just a means to get your butt into the gym when you’re struggling.

What is in pre-workout?

Most pre-workout supplements contain high levels of essential amino acids. Specifically, they contain concentrations of branched-chain amino acids which are the essential amino acids that go directly into muscle protein synthesis.

In addition to BCAAs, pre-workout supplements also contain citrulline, to increase blood flow to muscles. This process boosts oxygen levels and carries extra nutrients to muscles as they undergo the stress of training.

Some pre-workouts also pack in creatine, which increases the biochemical mechanisms that enhance energy in your body. Creatine is a champ because it enhances strength, muscle mass, and endurance.

The caffeine in pre-workout can give you increased energy. In the same way that you blast yourself awake with a strong cup of coffee or an espresso, the caffeine in pre-workouts charges you up for motivation and endurance through an intense workout.

Do I need pre-workout?

Pre-workouts contain ingredients like caffeine to give you a little burst of energy for motivation and to keep going during a workout. They also contain ingredients that will increase blood flow and pump oxygen to your muscles. The best pre workouts will also contain amino acids, especially BCAAs, that will build muscle as you work out, reduce muscle soreness, and continue to facilitate muscle protein synthesis even after your workout. Anyone can benefit from pre-workout, if they’re using the best one for them.