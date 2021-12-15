Former Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. commits to Purdue

The redshirt junior entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. warms up during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.

Former Hawkeye Tyrone Tracy Jr. announced that he was committing to Purdue via Twitter Wednesday.

The junior from Camby, Indiana, was with the Hawkeye football program for four years and joins the Boilermakers with three years of eligibility remaining.

“All railroads lead to @BoilerFootball #Sweetfeet in Naptown,” Tracy said on Twitter. “#BoilerUp Coming Home!”

Purdue was the only Power Five football program to offer Tracy when he announced his departure from Iowa. Tracy garnered offers from Houston, Eastern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Hawaii, and Purdue. Houston is slated to join the Big 12 Conference as soon as fall 2023.

Tracy’s brothers, Kenny and Javon, will both be a part of the Miami (OH) football program next year.

Tracy had a standout freshman season with the Hawkeyes, leading Iowa with 589 receiving yards in the 2019 season. He has seen a decrease in production over the past two seasons, with 154 yards in 2020 and 106 yards in 2021.

At Purdue, Tracy will join a wide receiver room that just lost David Bell.

Bell recorded 1,286 receiving yards for the Boilermakers in the 2021 season and received first-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America. The wide receiver recorded 240 yards against Iowa in 2021. Bell opted out of Purdue’s trip to the Music City Bowl this season, declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdue went 8-4 in 2021. The Boilermakers are slated to play the Hawkeyes on Oct. 8, 2022, in West Lafayette.