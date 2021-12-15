Fast revenue with non Gamstop Evolution games: step-by-step Instruction

Do you want to try slot games transmitted from real casinos and make huge profits from them? If your answer is “yes”, then Evolution Gaming would be an excellent choice for you! In recent years, this provider has become the world-leading provider of real-time casino streaming solutions and completely took over the live iGaming market. You can find their releases at all the biggest brands in the gaming industry and newly launched casinos.

Evolution Gaming specialises only in providing live games from real casinos like Dragonara casino in Malta and grand casino. These games offer punters an authentic gaming experience from the comfort of their surroundings without having to go anywhere else.

It’s safe to say that all the live games in online casinos are run by Evolution Gaming, even if they are named after other developers! The market giant has acquired all companies that offer live gaming content. Specifically, NetEnt Live, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming and DigiWell.

Evolution’s games are presented in a completely realistic environment by professional dealers in real-time, using multiple cameras and cinematic techniques. Furthermore, these games give you a chance to apply different strategies since they are played in a real atmosphere like land-based casinos. Besides the advanced options and unique gameplay, Evolution’s games offer great opportunities to cumulate huge wins. If this is your goal from Evolution’s games, you can apply the following steps:

i. Get started with the best online casinos

As mentioned earlier, the web contains hundreds of thousands of online casinos that entice newcomers with perfect bonus offers and retain the registered players with permanent offers and limited-time bonuses. To find proof of this, just type "online casino" on Google and see how many online gambling sites there are and how much bonuses they are willing to give to their new customers, but should you trust any online casino on the web? Of course not! You have to make more effort to find a reliable and suitable destination that offers you a high-quality game package, robust software, various bonuses, and 24/7 available support to have an enjoyable and profitable gaming experience.

ii. Choose the best casino

You can discover the available live game collection of any gambling site by entering the casino platform, then go to the game lobby, and click on the live games tab. Ideally, the live games selection must include roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat, and live shows options.

iii. Take advantage of the available bonuses

Currently, there are thousands of online casinos competing with each other for players, so they do everything they can to draw the potential players attention. One of the most guaranteed ways to attract new players and maintain the enthusiasm of the registered players is offering generous rewards and bonuses. You will often get a welcome bonus on your first deposit of at least 100% or 200%. Also some online casinos give their new players an extended welcome offer that includes the first three or five deposits. It is also important not to overlook the subsequent promos that you can get when making new deposits or continuing to play at the casino. Although casino bonuses look attractive on the surface, it is important to read the terms and conditions associated with them to make sure that they are suitable for your playing style. You can use them to bet on live games, and give a real chance of winning. If the casino bonuses have unfair terms, you have to turn around and run the other way! There are still plenty of fish in the sea waiting for you to discover.

iv. Discover the casino Evolution games

After you have found the right casino and successfully signed up there, it’s time to choose your games! Evolution Gaming suite is mainly about the table and card games. The long-term RTPs for table games do not vary, but if you are interested in the nuances that affect your winnings in the long run, you can, for example, choose French or European roulette instead of American roulette, or if you want to apply card counting strategy, you should choose Blackjack Single Deck and discard games with 6-8 decks of cards.

v. Discover game shows

Evolution Gaming has reinvented the wheel in many titles and presented TV shows in an entirely new format. For example, it has transformed Deal or no deal from a TV show into a fast-paced gambling game. In addition, it has introduced Monopoly Live in a unique format that gives players huge winnings in just a few seconds. If you are a fan of roulette games, you can try Lightning Roulette which is based on European roulette rules but contains the magical lightning that hits 3 – 5 numbers in each round and offers players who bet on those numbers a profit of 1x to 200x their stake amount.

vi. Start with the free games

Despite that your main goal is to bet real money to get cash, if you are still a beginner you should start trying the pre-recorded demo games. Perhaps the question you have now is: Why can’t I try live games for free? The answer is: because live games are not available for free! The reason behind this is that live games require high overheads, unlike programmed casino games which are only produced and developed once and don’t require operational fees.

vii. Develop your own strategy

If you want to become a successful player in online casinos, you must develop your own strategies to win in the long run, and even if you like to play casually it is better to rely on a consistent strategy rather than pure luck. In general, the strategy will ensure that you get good profits from the first moment you are in the casino!

viii. Avoid chasing your losses

You can build your strategy the way that works for you, but it’s important to avoid chasing your losses! When you play, you lose and win, and sometimes you may run into a bad streak, in which case you don’t have to do anything. Just leave the game for a while and come back to it for the next session. Never try to recover any loss, no matter how small or big it is. Some players place bigger bets to make up for the money they’ve already lost, but that’s often a recipe for disaster. Besides being risky as it will lead to you exceeding your gambling budget and possibly losing all the money you bet. Don’t forget that the house always wins.

Conclusion

Evolution Gaming works with top-tier casinos to offer premium products and options to players worldwide. Currently, this company is the live games market leader, as it has worked on acquiring most of the companies in this field over the three years. With their innovative software and excellent infrastructure, their dominance in the market will last for years, and it is not expected to fade out soon.