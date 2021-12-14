Top+Features+to+Look+for+in+a+Laptop+for+College+and+Post+Grad+Life

Approximately 88% of college students in the US own at least one laptop.

Saying college is hard is an understatement, but having the right laptop can help make things easier. That’s why college students need to find a top-notch laptop to help them sail through college.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop for college, there are a plethora of options to choose more from. However, for the best college laptop, you need one that strikes the perfect balance between functionality and affordability. This leaves you with only a handful for your picking.

Today, we’ll be exploring some of the must-have features of student laptops to help you in your laptop shopping.

Size and Portability

If you’re like most college students, you’ll want a laptop that’s light and portable. That way, you can easily slide it into your bag before rushing to class.

Thankfully, these days, small and portable laptops have flooded the market, including hybrid ones. However, there’s a tradeoff when you buy small and portable laptops. For the small size, you’ll have to compromise some laptop components, which means sacrificing performance and battery life.

However, since college students use their laptops primarily for studies, this shouldn’t be such a big deal. Small-sized laptops will have enough processing power for typing essays, browsing the web, and reading ebooks.

Resolution and Display

Aside from the size of the laptop, it’s also important to decide what kind of display you want for your college laptop. A 12 to 14-inch display will do just fine if you use your laptop mainly for studies. However, if you like to do a little gaming in your free time, you’ll need a laptop with a screen size of 15-inches and above.

Another thing to consider when it comes to the display is resolution. Anything above 1080p should suffice for your studies and even for watching movies. Thankfully, these days you’re able to get laptops with 1080p displays at reasonable prices.

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

The CPU or processor is the most important part of the computer, issuing instructions to every other component to accomplish specific functions. The major processor manufacturers are Intel and AMD. Each one of them produces different processor chips to fit different consumer demands.

If you opt for a laptop with an Intel processor, then the Intel Core i3 and i5 processors will do you justice. If you want AMD, get a laptop with the AMD Ryzen 3 or 5 chip. Either of them will be able to accomplish basic computer tasks like typing documents and browsing the web.

However, if you use engineering software like AutoCAD and the rest, you’ll need a high-power processor. For intel, look at the Intel Core i9 and i7; for AMD, check the AMD Ryzen 7 and 9 series. All of them promise breath-taking performance with fast processing speeds for such software.

Operating System

There are three major operating systems to pick from when choosing a laptop, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS. Most laptops on the market currently run on Windows OS, specifically Windows 10. This means you’ll have a large selection at your disposal if you opt for a Windows laptop.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have macOS, which runs on Apple computers and laptops. If you want macOS, you’ll either have to buy a MacBook or MacBook Air. macOS is popular for its intuitive and user-friendly interface that’s perfect for students.

Laptops that run on macOS also promise stunning performance, especially the newest models that sport the M1 Chip. The problem with Macbooks is that they cost an arm and a leg. They may be too expensive for the average student.

If you want an affordable laptop for college, Chromebooks are just what the doctor ordered. These entry-level laptops run on Chrome OS and were built specifically with students in mind. They run on Chrome OS, which is a simple and lightweight operating system.

Chrome OS is a web-based operating system and won’t allow you to download Windows software. However, you can download any of the apps found on Google’s Playstore. You’ll still browse the web, and complete your assignments if you get the right Chromebook.

RAM (Random Access Memory)

RAM is a volatile type of memory that holds data temporarily for programs running on the computer in real-time. The more RAM you have, the more programs you can run on your computer simultaneously without any lag. The least amount of RAM you can expect in a laptop is 4 GB of RAM, but there are laptops with up to 32GB of RAM.

The amount of RAM you need in your laptop depends on what you use your laptop for. If you use your laptop for the internet, typing essays, and video-conferencing, 4 or 8 GB of RAM will suffice. In fact, with 8 GB RAM, you can run a few programs at the same time with zero problems.

If your major involves high-level design work or complex calculations, you’ll need 12 GB RAM at the very least. If you’re an engineering major, you can’t afford to skimp on your RAM. 12 and 16 GB RAM will do fine, but 32 GB is going overboard for a fast laptop.

Remember, you can always buy a laptop with extra RAM slots. That way, you can upgrade your RAM if it doesn’t meet your usage requirements.

Storage Space and Storage Drive

It’s also important to consider how much storage space you need for all your files and software. Apart from the space, also decide on what kind of drive you want for your laptop. When it comes to drives you have two options, solid-state drives (SDDs) and Hard Disk Drives(SSDs).

Both of them have their pros and cons and it’s up to you to figure out which one is right for you. Starting with SSDs; SSDs came much later than HDDs. They get the name “solid-state” because they don’t have any moving parts, unlike HDDs.

SSDs are much faster than HDDs, which makes copying and retrieving files a breeze. They also don’t make as much noise as HDDs, because of the lack of moving parts.

HDDs have been around since 1956, but the HDDs we have today are a far cry from what we used to have back then. HDDs are slower than SSDs but have larger storage capacities. They are also pretty noisy, compared to SSDs.

HDDs, however, cost far less than SSDs. You need to weigh between the two and find one that suits your needs. If you can afford an SSD with a good storage size, then go for it. If not, get a laptop with a high-capacity HDD.

For most college students, 128 GB will be more than enough for their books and documents. However, you’ll need double that if you need heavy-duty software for your studies.

Affordability

It’s impossible to buy a laptop you can’t afford. That’s why affordability is a crucial feature for student laptops.

Entry-level laptops work just fine for most students in college and postgraduate students too. By entry-level laptops, we’re talking laptops that cost between $200 to $600. These laptops have light hardware, are smaller in size, and lack high-end specs, but they get the job done.

However, if your major involves heavy-duty software, you’ll need to dig deeper into your pockets. Most mid-rangers that cost between $600 to $1200 are perfect for you. They have enough processing power and storage capacities for all your schoolwork.

If you do your digging, you can find some incredible deals on laptops for your studies. Rummage the internet, and find what is best for you.

Considerable Battery Life

The laptop’s battery is another crucial feature you need to consider when buying a laptop for college. Most laptops have a battery life of between 8 to 14 hours. However, there are a lot of factors that come into play to determine battery life.

The best way to know the laptop’s battery life is by checking its battery rating. This rating is usually given in Watt-hours(Wh) or Milli-amps(Mah). The higher the Watt-hours or Milli-amps, the longer the battery will last.

Is Leasing a Laptop a Good Idea?

Most students who can’t afford a good laptop for their studies lease their laptops. With leasing, students can rent out a laptop and make fixed monthly payments until the renter relinquishes ownership to them. Students who rent out their laptops, complete payment in as little as two years.

The question remains, is leasing a laptop a good idea? Well, it depends on your situation, but we wouldn’t recommend it. That’s considering you can score great deals on laptops from manufacturers like Lenovo.

Choosing a Laptop for College Made Easy

The information above should make choosing a laptop for college a cakewalk. Don’t forget to explore all your options before finally settling on a laptop. Also, be on the lookout for any deals and offers to find the best laptop at a great price.

