The Importance of Being CPR Trained—4 Reasons to Start Learning CPR Right Away

How many times have you witnessed an accident or even been a part of one? Were you able to provide help to the injured party? If the answer is yes, then congratulations— you probably saved a life. However, if the answer is no, you probably had no idea how to assist until the ambulance arrived. That brings us to today’s topic—the importance of knowing CPR and being prepared to use it. Unfortunately, accidents happen daily and when you least expect it. That’s why it’s necessary to know the basic life-saving skills to help the person in need and provide support.

Most people usually take first-aid and CPR training when applying for their driver’s license or when their job requires it. But that is still a low percentage of people who possess knowledge of the skill. You probably feel like there’s a one in a million chance that you’ll be expected to provide assistance in an emergency. Let us tell you—you have no idea how wrong you are. It’s always better to prepare ahead, learn the skill and pray that you never have to use it. If you’re wondering why CPR is so important, then keep reading the article to find out.

Saving a life

We can’t emphasize enough how CPR knowledge is crucial in matters of life and death. One of the most common reasons for death in the USA, especially when dealing with children and minors, is drowning. The statistics show that an average of 4,000 people lose their lives due to unintentional drowning. If more people learned CPR, the number would be much lower and the data would change with time. As children are the most vulnerable party, it’s highly recommended that parents put in the extra effort and take a couple of classes to educate themselves on how to save a life.

However, drowning isn’t the only situation where CPR is essential. Another leading cause of death in the USA is cardiac arrest which affects adults, namely those with coronary heart diseases. Most cardiac arrest cases take place at home, meaning you’ll be the only person who can provide help to the family member until the paramedics come. That alone should be reason enough to learn CPR.

More than a simple mouth-to-mouth

In movies, you often see a character giving mouth-to-mouth, and the victim is brought back to life within seconds. In reality, CPR and first aid are much more than that, and it’s not as easy as it seems on TV. Also, many people are concerned about the health risks that come with giving mouth-to-mouth to a stranger. Therefore, they avoid learning CPR as they feel mouth-to-mouth is necessary for every emergency.