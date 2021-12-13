Denver Broncos: In Profile

How are they doing in the 2021-2022 Season?

As we fast approach the end of the regular season for 2021-2022, it is well worth us looking back over the teams, and seeing how they have been performing over this season.

Not every team has done very well, and while there are many teams who are upping their game this year, with stellar new additions to their rosters, and with new tricks up their sleeves, not everyone is so lucky. However, the Broncos have not been doing too bad this year. While it is unlikely that they will make the Super Bowl, we can say that they may snag themselves a division title, or maybe even a conference title this year.

The team did not do so well when they faced the AFC favorite- the Kansas City Chiefs- on the 6th December, getting slaughtered 22-9. But they have also done well, beating the Chargers 28-13 and the Cowboys 30-16.

So far, with only 4 games left, they have secured 10 wins and only had 6 losses. They’ve done well in those 10 wins, their best being the Broncos Vs the Seahawks, when they beat the Seahawks 30-3. However, they’ve also had some harsh losses, such as when the Ravens decimated them 23-7. Their closest call must’ve been their game against the Browns, when they lost 17-14.

So, if you look at the latest Super Bowl odds, you will certainly not be betting on the Broncos to be making it to the Super Bowl. Especially considering that in the AFC, the Broncos are only 10th favorite, and in the NFL altogether they are 18th favorite, with their Super Bowl odds standing at +15000. Okay, they are not the least favorite, so might you want to bet on a division title? Although, with the Broncos being in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, that may be a long shot too!

We cannot say that the Broncos have not been doing well this season, because they have, some of their wins have been outstanding, and they have certainly been shining through. However, the AFC is home to so many teams doing so well this year that it’s going to be hard for them to beat those teams. Especially when you have the Kansas City Chiefs, also an AFC West Division team, with Super Bowl odds of +550, and 12 wins this season overall. The Broncos 10 wins might be incredible, but with the Chiefs hanging around, we aren’t holding our breath.